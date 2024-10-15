Ibovespa Holds Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performance And Capital Outflows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa closed marginally higher at 131,043 points on Tuesday. Gains from major constituents balanced losses from commodity producers.



Investors reacted to ongoing capital outflows from Brazil's stock market. WEG, JBS, Companhia Sanea, and BRF saw gains between 1.3% and 2.3%, offsetting losses by megacaps.



Petrobras fell 1.4% due to plunging oil prices, while Vale lost 1.4%. Foreign investors withdrew R$5.5 billion ($982 million) from the in September and R$4.6 billion ($821 million) in October.



The fund experienced R$53.9 billion ($9.63 billion) in net outflows, marking its worst month of 2024. Andre Fernandes from A7 Capital highlighted Wednesday's Ibovespa Futures contract expiration as a potential volatility source.



Friday's options expiration was expected to increase trading volume and fluctuations. OPEC's reduced oil demand forecasts and plans to accelerate production led to a 3% drop in oil prices.







PetroRecôncavo fell by 2.18%, and Brava Energia dropped 1.10%. Locaweb saw a 3.38% increase following CEO change news. Eneva rose by 2.28% due to increased energy demand.

Currency and Stock Market Dynamics

The US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real, closing at R$5.657 for sale. This contrasted with the dollar's slight decrease against major world currencies with the DXY index at 103.25 points.



In addition, US stock indices experienced broad declines as investors reacted to bank earnings reports and took profits. Terry Sandven from U.S. Ban Wealth Management cautioned about a potential minor setback.



Bank of America, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs reported profits exceeding projections. Top gainers included LWSA SA (4.22% rise), WEG SA (2.71% gain), and JBS SA (2.54% increase).



The top losers were Azul SA Pref (2.97% fall), Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA USIMINAS Pref (2.39% decline), and YDUQS Participacoes SA (2.29% drop).



In short, as Brazil's markets navigate these dynamics, investors remain watchful of domestic and international factors shaping the economic landscape.

