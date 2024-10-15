(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Data Center Cooling Market in southeast

asia

size is estimated to grow by USD 563.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

6.78% during the forecast period.

rising adoption of mini data centers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing adoption of DCIM solutions. However,

rise in different operational regulations poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., NEC Corp., Nortek, Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Wiwynn Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled data center cooling market in Southeast Asia 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Data Center Cooling Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 563.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis Southeast Asia Performing market contribution Southeast Asia at 100% Key countries Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Southeast Asia Key companies profiled 3M Co., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., NEC Corp., Nortek, Oracle Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Wiwynn Corp.

Market Driver

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) plays a crucial role in optimizing cooling systems in data centers through remote software. Vendors are prioritizing DCIM solutions due to their ability to monitor and manage temperatures efficiently. DCIM adoption offers significant benefits, such as reducing power consumption by over 20% and increasing cooling efficiency by approximately 40%. The return on investment (ROI) is typically achieved within 12-24 months, as DCIM eliminates human errors. Schneider Electric, a leading vendor, provides StruxureWare DCIM and EcoStruxure IT, offering complete visibility into cooling systems and server statuses. The growing demand for efficient systems and DCIM solutions will fuel the expansion of the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia.



The Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia is witnessing significant growth due to increasing data center operations and the data generation from OTT platforms , streaming services, and cloud services . High energy consumption and heat generation are major challenges in data centers, leading to the adoption of innovative cooling solutions like pre-engineered cooling modules with precision cooling capabilities. These modules offer scalability for high-density computing and energy efficiency, reducing both operational costs and carbon emissions. Amidst the pandemic, there is a growing focus on environmental sustainability and safety measures in data center infrastructure. Manufacturers are investing in specialized infrastructure and technology to address cooling issues and ensure flexibility, security, and regional opportunities. The market is segmented into components, solutions, and services. High investment costs and the need for energy-efficient data centers are driving the demand for energy-saving components and solutions. The latest trends include the use of carbon-neutral cooling systems and the integration of AI and IoT for predictive maintenance and optimization.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



In Southeast Asia's data center cooling market, meeting construction schedules and contractual requirements is a significant challenge. Delays often exceed projected costs, and factors such as governmental inaction, public opposition, financing difficulties, weather conditions, unavailable materials, changing project scopes, labor disruptions, industrial accidents, and environmental hazards can further complicate matters. Obtaining clearances and adhering to regulatory requirements also pose challenges, leading to delays and damage to vendors' reputations. These issues can result in lost deals and contracts for cooling systems, servers , and network equipment , thereby hindering market growth in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. The Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia faces challenges due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient data centers, driven by data generation from OTT platforms, streaming services, and IT infrastructure. Power consumption and heat generation are major concerns, requiring advanced cooling equipment. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, leading to higher data volumes and the need for specialized infrastructure. High investment costs and cooling issues are barriers, but opportunities exist in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and cloud services. Carbon emissions and safety measures are key concerns, making technology advancements essential. Latest trends include scalability, security, flexibility, and regional opportunities. The market includes components like air conditioners, precision air conditioners, and services like installation & deployment, maintenance, and various cooling methods such as non-raised floor, raised floor, containment, IT & telecom , energy, and rack-based, row-based, and room-based cooling for data-intensive applications and cloud computing.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This data center cooling market in southeast asia report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Room cooling 1.2 Rack and row cooling



2.1 Liquid-based cooling 2.2 Air-based cooling



3.1 Air conditioners

3.2 Economizers

3.3 Cooling towers

3.4 Chillers 3.5 Others

4.1 Southeast Asia

1.1

Room cooling- In the data center cooling market of Southeast Asia, room cooling solutions are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in maintaining a consistent temperature within data centers. These solutions utilize CRAH units that work in tandem with sensors to monitor headload and distribute chilled air through ducts and vents. Vendors like Vertiv offer small room cooling systems, ideal for small-to-medium data centers, with cooling capacities ranging from 1.5-11 tons (5.3-40 kW). The growth of data centers in Southeast Asia's arid climate environment fuels the demand for these systems. By providing efficient air distribution through raised floors, these solutions ensure a continuous supply of cool air, contributing to the moderate growth of the room cooling segment in the region's data center cooling market.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient data centers to support the data generation from OTT platforms, streaming services, and cloud services. With the proliferation of big data , connected devices, and IT infrastructure, specialized infrastructure is becoming essential to manage the heat generated by these systems. However, high investment costs and cooling issues are major challenges. The market is witnessing the adoption of the latest trends, such as technology advancements in cooling equipment and carbon emissions reduction through renewable energy sources. Safety measures are also a priority, with manufacturers focusing on developing solutions that minimize the risk of fires and other safety hazards. The market is segmented into component and solution segments, with the solution segment expected to dominate due to the growing demand for integrated cooling solutions. The services segment is also gaining traction as companies seek expert assistance in designing and implementing cooling systems.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia is witnessing significant growth due to the data generation from OTT platforms, streaming services, and the increasing adoption of cloud services, big data, and connected devices. Energy-efficient data centers are becoming a priority to reduce power consumption and heat generation. Cooling equipment is a crucial component of IT infrastructure, with air conditioners, precision air conditioners, and specialized infrastructure solutions being popular choices. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, leading to high investment costs and cooling issues. Carbon emissions and safety measures are also key concerns. Technology advancements include pre-engineered cooling modules, precision cooling capabilities, and scalable designs for high-density computing. The market includes solution segments like installation & deployment, maintenance services, and various cooling techniques such as non-raised floor, raised floor, containment, IT & telecom, energy, rack-based cooling, row-based cooling, and room-based cooling. Data-intensive applications like cloud computing, digital services, and environmental sustainability are driving opportunities in the region. Innovative solutions like pre-engineered cooling modules and flexible designs offer scalability and security. The latest trends include energy consumption reduction, high-density computing, and the integration of renewable energy sources.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Room Cooling

Rack And Row Cooling

Technology



Liquid-based Cooling

Air-based Cooling

Component



Air Conditioners



Economizers



Cooling Towers



Chillers

Others

Geography Southeast Asia

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED