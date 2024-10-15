Ex-Washington Post Foreign Correspondent Jon Jeter Publishes Book Interrogating America's Enduring Class Struggle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DRUM Publishing

Jon Jeter, Author

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new book, Class War in America: How the Elites Divide the Nation by Asking 'Are You a Worker or Are You White?' explores the history of a strategy that dates back to Reconstruction and continues to influence American to this day.

Relying heavily on data (more than 300 footnotes) and storytelling, Class War shines a light on America's heroic class warriors-from a Confederate general named William A. Mahone to a Black lesbian labor organizer named Moranda Smith; from Ethel Rosenberg to Lorraine Hansberry; Richard Pryor to Howard Zinn; Fred Hampton to the labor leader Walter Reuther-and its villains-Mahone, Reuther, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Elon Musk and many more.

“It is not”, says Jeter,“that class is more fundamental than race, nor that race is more fundamental than class, but that you cannot parse one from the other if you truly want to understand America's deepening inequality and ennui.”

Equal parts scholarship and literature, Class War in America describes Jim Crow as merely a means to an end for a landowning elite that struggled to put down a workers' insurgency, demanding a bigger cut of the spoils as the 20th century dawned.

David Simon, creator of The Wire, had this to say about Class War in America:“Jeter's historical rendering of the American labor movement and capital's incessant misuse of race as a means of dividing workers from each other is carefully and definitively chronicled. Race hate and racial fears have long been the most valuable weapon in keeping working people disorganized, alienated and, in the end, cheated.”

Class War in America is certainly in the running for the most dangerous book in America.

CLASS WAR IN AMERICA: How the Elites Divide the Nation by Asking 'Are You a Worker or Are You White? is available now.

JON JETER is a published book author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents, as well as a former radio and television producer for Chicago Public Media's“THIS AMERICAN LIFE.” Jeter is a Knight Fellowship recipient – Stanford University's highest professional journalism award - as well as the author of FLAT BROKE IN THE FREE MARKET (WW Norton, 2009), co-author of A DAY LATE AND A DOLLAR SHORT (Wiley & Sons, 2010) and CLASS WAR IN AMERICA (DRUM Publishing, 2024).

DRUM PUBLISHING was founded in 2024 to restore the authentic Black voice that is largely absent from today's public discourse. DRUM publications combine narrative nonfiction with Black scholarship to inform our collective decision-making in what is a critical moment in the nation's history.

