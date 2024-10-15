Resideo To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024
Date
10/15/2024 4:47:02 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI ), a leading global provider of home comfort, life safety and security solutions, and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, will release third quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the New York stock exchange on Thursday, November 7, 2024. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing
888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Third Quarter 2024 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions.
For more information about Resideo, please visit .
|
Contacts:
|
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Jason Willey
|
Garrett Terry
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Corporate Communications Manager
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15102024003732001241ID1108782335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.