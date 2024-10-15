IGT To Showcase Growth-Driving Solutions At The World Lottery Summit 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company invites WLS attendees to experience the player journey by demonstrating industry-leading lottery products

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology

PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today

that it will present an impressive portfolio of premium lottery solutions at the World Lottery Summit ("WLS") 2024, Oct. 21-24, in Paris. In booth 30 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, IGT will exhibit its "Future Forward, Growth Driven" approach with a suite of enhanced digital and retail products, compelling new games, popular licensed brands, and pioneering solutions that propel lottery sales and engage new and existing players.

"IGT's customers and their players are the driving force behind our 'Future Forward, Growth Driven' mindset,"

said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Lottery. "The portfolio of high-performing retail and digital technology and exciting game content that IGT will spotlight at WLS 2024 reflects our lottery industry leadership and excellence in innovation. Our booth is designed to replicate real-world locations where the lottery is played, so customers will experience our proven solutions from the player perspective."

WLS attendees who explore IGT's booth can experience advanced lottery solutions that engage players wherever they play:



Premier Retail Lottery Solutions:

Designed to modernize the retail environment, enhance player engagement, and bring games closer to players, IGT's suite of high-performance retail solutions will take centerstage. Featured products include its recently released lottery terminal, customizable large- and small-format digital menu boards, its new line of self-service machines, and its innovative in-lane solution.



OMNIATM: The Future of Lottery: IGT's OMNIA is a comprehensive, integrated solution that enables lottery operators the capabilities they need to run their business now and into the future. Powered by OMNIA, IGT's Connected Play modernizes the retail experience by

offering players digital retail experiences. Connected Play also provides lotteries with new and valuable insights on player-specific retail behavior that they can use to improve marketing, product offerings, and increase sales.



Engaging Instant Tickets:

Exciting instant ticket offerings on display will include Infinity InstantsTM, a revolutionary digital instant ticket printing platform that presents an infinite number of possibilities for customized scratch ticket design. Infinity Instants transforms virtually every element of an instant ticket – from stunning high-definition color and clarity of symbols and graphics on the front and back of a ticket, to unlimited scene variety, bringing an infinite amount of design options to instant games. Additionally, visitors will see player-favorite licensed brands like GhostbustersTM, JumanjiTM, Wheel of FortuneTM and more.

Compelling

iLottery Portfolio:

IGT will highlight its comprehensive iLottery offering, which includes an updated cloud-based player portal, top-rated mobile app, and enhanced mobile features. An interactive touchscreen display will feature top-performing eInstant games including customizable and versatile progressive jackpot games, casual games, and omnichannel licensed themes for visitors to play. Additionally, IGT will feature improvements to the player experience with simplified messaging, advanced responsible gaming features, consistent iconography, and more.

IGT executives will also participate in several WLS 2024 speaking events including:



Marco Tasso, IGT Chief Operating Officer of Italian and International Sales and Operations, will deliver a presentation titled "Perspectives in AI and Implications for Lottery" on Oct. 22.

Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Lottery, will participate in the Platinum Contributor Panel on Oct. 23.

For more information about IGT's lottery business, visit IGT and follow us on LinkedIn .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents led from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2024 IGT

Ghostbusters TM & © 2024 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jumanji TM & © 2024 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©2024

Califon Productions, Inc.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

