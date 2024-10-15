General Staff Update: 96 Combat Clashes On Frontlines, Most In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 96 combat clashes on the front. The Kurakhove sector remains the hottest spot.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was provided by the press service of the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , presenting operational information as of 16:00, Tuesday, October 15.

"A total of 96 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, with most clashes occurring in the Kurakhove sector of the front," the report states.

According to the General Staff, today communities in Sumy region, including the villages of Obody and Basivka, were affected by the Russian artillery and mortar fire; also, the Russians carried out airstrikes with guided bombs near Tovstodubove, Svarkove, and Yunakivka.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 18 times near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrushivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, and Vyshneve. Eleven clashes are still ongoing. The Ukrainian troops continue to hold the defense firmly.

With the support of assault aviation in the Lyman sector, the invading army conducted 13 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Zarichne, and Torske. Nine clashes have been completed, while four are still ongoing.

Also, in the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the Russian invaders near Kalynivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, there were seven enemy attacks near Toretsk, Dachne, and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian troops disrupted all of them. The aggressor primarily focuses its efforts on Toretsk, actively using bomber aircraft.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 14 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar, Selydove, and Krutyi Yar. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the pressure, having repelled 11 enemy attacks, with three clashes still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy's aviation bombarded the settlement of Sukha Balka, dropping three guided bombs.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 30 times towards Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka. Sixteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivka sector, there was one clash near Rozdolne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupying forces unsuccessfully attacked near Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy conducted one assault at the Ukrainian defenders' positions in the Prydniprovske sector.

The operation goes on in Russia's Kursk region. The Russian aviation continues to strike its own territory with guided bombs. Currently, there have been reports of five airstrikes involving eight guided aerial bombs.

As Ukrinform reported, there were 198 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the previous day, October 14.