Fanduel Tips Off The NBA Season With Three Months Of NBA League Pass Promotion

FanDuel odds now available on League Pass as part of opt-in viewing experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier gaming company and an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Association (NBA), is tipping off the NBA season by bringing back a to provide fans with a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. Fans who opt-in can also view an enhanced broadcast experience featuring live odds from FanDuel during NBA League Pass games.

FanDuel is tipping off the NBA season by bringing fans a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

Between October 15 and October 28, new customers who bet $5 on

FanDuel Sportsbook will receive three months of NBA League Pass compliments of FanDuel, and if their first bet wins, they will receive $300 in Bonus Bets. Existing customers who bet $5 will also receive three months of NBA League Pass compliments of FanDuel.

"FanDuel is thrilled to offer fans a seamless NBA viewing experience through the return of our NBA League Pass offer," said Mike Raffensperger, President, Sports at FanDuel. "As we enter our third year of this promotion, we're excited to continue to work with the NBA to create a more seamless betting experience during NBA games."

As part of this promotion, fans who opt-in will be able to see

FanDuel odds when watching NBA League Pass, providing fans with the ability to track live updating odds without having to interrupt their viewing.



For fans seeking daily NBA news, player interviews, unfiltered debates and insider insights, FanDuel TV's daily NBA show "Run It Back" returned for its third season on October 14. Hosted by Emmy-award winner Michelle Beadle and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams, "Run It Back" airs Monday through Friday at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube, FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ or streaming at FanDuel/watch.

YouTube , FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ or streaming at FanDuel/watch .

For more information and updates on the

NBA League Pass offer, visit HERE .

About

FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT ).

Media Contact:

FanDuel Group / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group

