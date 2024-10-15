The Lodhi New Delhi Presents The Kairali Bullet Express Journey, A 3-Day Culinary Adventure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 2024: The Lodhi, New Delhi is excited to announce an extraordinary event-the Kairali Bullet Express Journey-a unique dining experience that showcases the vibrant and rich flavours of Kerala, reimagined by NairOnFire, a premium Kerala cuisine brand. From the 18th to the 20th of October, the signature experience, designed by foasting Menu that explores the Kairali Bullet Express diversity and depth of Kerala's culinary heritage with a fresh and munding partners of NairOnFire - Chef Sara Jacob, Toral Sanghavi, and Chef Vinod G Nair will be carefully curating a 7-course Tasting Menu that explores the Kairali Bullet Express diversity and depth of Kerala's culinary heritage with a fresh and modern twist.



Shabad Ahuja, Director of Food and Beverage at The Lodhi, shared his excitement for the event, "We are excited to bring NairOnFire's unique culinary concept to The Lodhi. The Kairali Bullet Express Journey is not just a meal-it's an experience that captures the essence of Kerala's diverse regions and flavours in an extraordinary way. Our goal is to provide guests with a memorable journey through the heart of Kerala, infused with the luxury and creativity that The Lodhi is known for."



Chef Sara Jacob Nair,Co-Founder & Executive Chef, NairOnFire said,“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Lodhi to bring this unique culinary vision to life. Through this partnership, we aim to subvert traditional fine-dining rules with an uncomplicated and flavour-first approach to our food, with a fine mastery in balance of flavours on display. Our playful and casual yet expertly crafted menu is sure to take guests on a journey across Kerala making for an unforgettable dining experience.”



The Journey: A Kerala Railway Yatra on Your Plate

The Kairali Bullet Express Journey reimagines and reinvents, in both taste and flavour and its presentation and form. Inspired by the concept of a railway journey through the various regions of Kerala, each course of this experience represents a 'stop' in Kerala, exploring the distinct regional flavours from North Kerala to Trivandrum...through the paddy fields of Kerala, to the small towns and their diverse Thattukada, to the urban streets where the Middle East and Kerala come together to a fusion of flavours culminating in a sweet melody of Portuguese influenced Mallu cuisine that has a unique umami of its own.



The Kerala Bullet Express Journey will take the guest through a railway yatra that begins with the omnipresent Tender Coconut, that is a hallmark of Kerala, and traverse through North Kerala with stoppages at Kasargod and Kozhikode stations, where guests will taste the flavours of Malabari cuisine.



From there, the guests will journey to Central Kerala stopping at Palakkad, Thrissur& Kochi indulging in the distinctive flavour profiles of the future.



The culinary train ride will pass via Southern Kerala's Kollam and finally culminate at Trivandrum, and at each station the guest will experience the uniqueness of Kerala cuisine reimagined and freshly packaged.



Join Us for a Culinary Adventure

The Kairali Bullet Express Jurneyat The Lodhi, New Delhi is a must-attend event for food enthusiasts looking to explore the refined tastes of Kerala cuisine, paired with the luxury of contemporary fine dining. This exclusive event is a fusion of tradition and innovation, capturing the essence of Kerala's heritage with a modern touch.



Dates: October 18th, 19th, and 20th, 2024

Venue:Perbacco, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Meal offerings: 7-course Tasting Menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options

Timings: 7pm – 11pm





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognised as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst India's Top Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for six years straight (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017). In April 2024, the hotel was named the Best International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers.



The Lodhi's dining scene is considered among the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which include the renowned 'Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-metre lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotel's dedicated Les Clefs d'Or Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.





