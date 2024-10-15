Semiconductor Technology Stock Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) Soars On News Of Funding From U.S. CHIPS Act

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including tech reports on trading and news for Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF ), leading the in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies.

The chip stock is trending in today's trading session, currently trading at $13.96, up $2.58,gaining 22.67% on volume of over 49 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $16.25.

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce and Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) announced they have signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) for up to $750 million in proposed direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act. In addition, a consortium of investment funds led by Apollo, The Baupost Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Capital Group have agreed to provide Wolfspeed an additional $750 million of new financing. Together these investments support Wolfspeed's long-term growth plans and bolster domestic production of silicon carbide to power clean energy systems underpinning electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, battery storage and more. In addition, Wolfspeed expects to receive $1 billion of cash tax refunds from the advanced manufacturing tax credit under the CHIPS and Science Act (section 48D), giving the company, in total, access to up to $2.5 billion of expected capital to support the expansion of silicon carbide manufacturing in the United States.

Wolfspeed is the world's largest producer of silicon carbide technology, pioneering the technology more than 35 years ago on the campus of North Carolina State University. Since that time, Wolfspeed has become the global leader in silicon carbide technology, one of the fastest growing components of the broader semiconductor industry.

Silicon carbide is a superior alternative to silicon for high power applications - such as EV powertrains, e-mobility, renewable energy systems, battery energy storage systems, and AI and cryptocurrency data centers - that unlocks improved performance and lower system costs.

Notably, the importance of bolstering the domestic production of silicon carbide has been recognized across multiple federal agencies; the Department of Energy denoted it as one of 17 "critical materials" with a high risk of supply disruption that are integral to clean energy technologies, while the Department of Commerce recognizes silicon carbide semiconductors as important to national security.

As the U.S. and the world pursue more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the world's ever-increasing need for high-voltage energy products, it is crucial that the U.S. continue to make strategic investments to cement its technological leadership position, while continuing to spur American innovation in critical technologies.

