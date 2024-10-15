Renewable Energy Focus Notwithstanding, Surging Electricity Demands Force India To Use Coal

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 15 (KNN) As the global community gears up for the United Nations Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, next month, significant shifts in policy have emerged between two of the world's most populous nations, China and India.

In a pivotal move, China has initiated a ban on new permits for coal-fired power generators for the first time, marking a notable pivot in its strategy. Conversely, India, once at the forefront of promoting energy, is ramping up its reliance on coal as it grapples with surging energy demands.

This recent development is strikingly different from the energy landscape just two years ago. Back then, India was aggressively pursuing renewable energy initiatives, implementing freezes on new coal projects to transition towards a more sustainable energy model.

Meanwhile, China was doubling down on coal, with extensive investment in new coal-fired power plants to support its burgeoning industrial sector. Today, the roles have reversed, reflecting the evolving priorities and challenges each nation faces.

China's decision to cut permits for coal generators aligns with its long-term goals of reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources. The country has set ambitious targets to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

This regulatory shift signifies a recognition of the urgent need to address climate change, as global temperatures continue to rise and severe weather events become increasingly frequent.

In stark contrast, India is doubling down on coal production to meet its immediate energy needs. The nation is currently experiencing a rapid economic growth trajectory, and the demand for energy is soaring.

As one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, India is facing a dilemma: balancing its short-term energy needs with its long-term climate commitments.

While the country has made impressive strides in renewable energy deployment, including solar and wind, the dependence on coal remains entrenched, particularly as it seeks to provide electricity to millions still lacking access.

As world leaders prepare their climate targets for COP29, India may need to reassess the commitments made during COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, where it pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

With coal production on the rise and the need for substantial energy infrastructure investments, the path to achieving these targets appears increasingly challenging.

The diverging coal strategies of China and India serve as a microcosm of the broader challenges faced by nations in their pursuit of sustainable development amidst pressing economic realities.

As the world watches closely, the decisions made in the coming months could shape the global response to climate change for years to come.

(KNN Bureau)