Promising Neurotechnology Startups To Present At The 24Th Neurotech Leaders Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 - Neurotech Reports announced that executives from several emerging neurotechnology startups will present for the first time at the 2024 Neurotech Leaders Forum in San Francisco, November 6-7. Among the new presenters are Paxos Medical, a firm that has developed a neuromodulation therapy for non-obstructive urinary retention.







Image caption: Axonics CEO Ray Cohen will keynote the 24th Annual Neurotech Leaders Forum.

Also presenting for the first time will be Katya Sverdlov, CEO and co-founder of JelikaLite , a clinical stage medtech company focused on the treatment of autism. Another new presenter is Emile Radyte, CEO of Samphire Neuroscience in the U.K., which has developed a wearable neuromodulation device for treatment of PMS and menstrual pain.

Other entrepreneur presenters at this year's conference include Emily Mirro, President of SynchNeuro Inc ., Andy Gotshalk, CEO, Neurologic Solutions , Luca Ravagnan, CEO of Italian firm WISE srl , Kial Gramley of BackStop Neural , and Imanuel Lerman, CEO, InflammaSense, Inc .

Raymond Cohen, CEO of Axonics Inc ., will keynote the 24th annual event-the most established in the industry. Mr. Cohen has served as CEO and member of the board of directors of Axonics since co-founding the company in October 2013. Axonics recently announced it would be acquired by Boston Scientific in a $3.7 billion deal.

Neurotech Reports senior contributing editor JoJo Platt will moderate a panel titled“BCI Frenzy: Separating the Facts from the Hype in the Brain Implant Market,” which will feature executives from several BCI firms. Neurotech Reports senior consulting editor Jeremy Koff will moderate a session titled“Market Share Battles: Neuromodulation's Competitive Outlook.” Neurotech Reports editor James Cavuoto will moderate a session titled“Looking for the Exit: Investors Exploit Renewed Interest in Neurotech,” which will feature a discussion with key VC professionals. And Neurotech Reports contributing editor Victor Pikov will moderate a session titled“Biomarking Your Territory: Neurosensing Technologies Enhance Closed-Loop Neuromodulation.”

Platinum Sponsor at this year's event is Cirtec Medical . MST is Gold Sponsor. Valtronic , Velentium , and Neo-Bionica are Silver Sponsors, while TTP , Osypka , Corundum Neuroscience , Focus , and CorTec are Bronze Sponsors.

For more information, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit: .

