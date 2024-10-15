ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES 2025 NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The third annual festival debuts all-star talent Bobby Flay, Kardea Brown,

Atlantis Paradise Island , the most iconic destination resort in the world and the culinary capital of the Caribbean, announces the highly anticipated return of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival

(NPIWFF)

from Wednesday, March 12 – Sunday, March 16, 2025. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at npiwff .

Atlantis Paradise Island is the ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the entire Caribbean and the leader in providing superior epicurean experiences for visitors and the community. The resort boasts a range of restaurants led by more globally recognized, Michelin-starred, and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other resort or destination in the region, alongside beloved Bahamian talents Julie Lightbourne of Sip Sip, Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie's Fresh Conch, Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice, and William Young and Kyle Jones of the celebrated The Dilly Club.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches and dinners. The 2025 festival debuts celebrity chefs

Bobby Flay Kardea Brown Katie Lee and Michael Symon , in addition to welcoming back beloved acclaimed master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim

and culinary talents Alon Shaya JJ Johnson , José Andrés , and Michael White

The festival will host special performances by Grammy Award-winning band Baha Men at Tacos & Tequila and Multi-Grammy Award-winning Jamaican-American reggae artist Shaggy for a late-night performance at the festival's signature Jerk Jam .

Highlights of events for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival include:



Goombay Cookout – A lively tasting event with Kardea Brown.



Paradise Picnic – A picnic in paradise hosted by Katie Lee.



Jerk Jam – A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by chefs JJ Johnson and Kardea Brown, with a performance by Shaggy.



Tacos & Tequila – A taco and tequila fiesta with Michael Symon and festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim with a performance by Baha Men.



Taste of Paradise – The festival's signature tasting event with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs, including Julie Lightbourne's Sip Sip and McKenize's Conch Shack and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Wine Dinner with Bobby Flay will be held at the resort's Ocean's Edge bluff.

In addition to hosting world-famous culinary talent, NPIWFF features Bahamian chefs, eateries, establishments, and the resort's distinguished chefs and mixologists. Participating Atlantis resort restaurants include FIELDTRI , the highly acclaimed fast-casual, community-driven rice bowl shop from James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson; Shake Shack

Atlantis , the first shack opened in a resort location, offering specialty menu items and a full bar; Silan , the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya;

and Paranza , the Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Michael White.

While successfully highlighting the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub, Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also generates awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

In developing programming and production for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is joined for the third year by Lee Brian Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine & Food Festival and New York City Wine & Food Festival, and Randy Fisher, founder of CREaM (Culinary Related Entertainment and Marketing).

The complete lineup of festival events and tickets are available now at npiwff

and atlantisbahamas . Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details. For additional restaurant information, visit atlantisbahamas and follow @ParanzaAtlantis , @SilanBahamas and @ShakeShackAtlantis .

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island , a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay,

the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit

atlantisbahamas .

About Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

Founded in 2005, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation

(ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Through scientific research, education, and community outreach, the Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans, and their Bahamian ecosystems.

For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit

blueprojectatlantis .

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island

