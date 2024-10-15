Ingeni Signs MOU With GET FIT Obesity Clinic In Dallas, Texas, To Improve Metabolic Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As a next step, Ingeni will replicate the Get Fit Obesity approach created by Dr. Vajja. We will work with physicians in the US and Canada who are concerned about obesity and diabetes” - Ian McNeillNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ian McNeil, CEO of Ingeni and Dr. Manohar Vajja, CEO of Get Fit Obesity in Dallas, TX, announced today they will partner to leverage the Ingeni @HOME Health Longevity HUB and nurse practitioners at the clinic to offer improved obesity and care to his patients.



“We are excited to work with Dr. Manohar to improve metabolic health. Diabetes and obesity are global challenges, and we believe this partnership will create a new model of care that can be expanded widely. Our technology will provide physicians and nurse practitioners with new tools to help patients. It will also provide patients with their own data from continuous glucose monitors and other wearables, which has been shown to help people improve their health behaviors.”



Dr Manohar Vajja and the Nurse Practitioners at Get Fit Obesity Clinic assess and treat people who wish to lose weight for health and cosmetic reasons.“Two-thirds of Americans are overweight, and over 130 million have Type 2 Diabetes or are Pre-Diabetic,” said Dr. Vajja.“We will consider prescribing GLP1 Agonists like Ozempic, but only after clinical evaluation and lifestyle coaching, along with the personalized recommended made by Ingeni's @HOME HUB technology.”



As directed by clinicians at the clinic, diagnostic tests will include ECGs and other tests for cardiovascular, metabolic, and microbiome health, along with genetic tests. Patient care will also include recommendations for fitness trainers, along with FDA-approved health monitoring devices like continuous glucose monitors, and dietician nutrition counseling supported by Ingeni's technology.



“As a next step, Ingeni will replicate the Get Fit Obesity approach created by Dr. Vajja,” said Ingeni Health Founder, Ian McNeill.“We will work with the growing number of physicians in the US and Canada who are concerned about obesity and diabetes and who focus on Lifestyle Medicine and prevention in their practices.”



Said Dr. Vajja,“We will be successful, as I expect, this combination treatment could change the lives of millions of patients with diabetes. It will significantly improve their health and help prevent blindness, kidney failure and amputations that cause such great suffering caused by diabetes. They'll look better and feel better about themselves and they'll also avoid the social stigma caused by persistent obesity.”



About Ingeni

Ingeni's AI-assisted technology integrates and analyzes key factors that determine healthy longevity. It provides insights about improving and optimizing one's health, using MY DATA, which combines 60 plus wearables providing lifestyle data that includes sleep, physical activity, FDA-approved blood pressure monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, blood glucose meters, and much more daily health information, including diet.



The Ingeni @ HOME HUB AI interface technology is an intelligent digital health and lifestyle assistant that fills the care gap. In addition to supporting optimal health using FDA-approved wearables, it integrates ways to order groceries, meals, transportation, and other daily essentials from over 1,000 trusted brands and growing that Ingeni is working with. It stores and shares photos and makes voice and video calling easy, including doing real-time language translations for those who need help in speaking with physicians or other service providers.

Ian McNeill

Ingeni Health Inc

+1 647-987-4710

email us here

Ingeni @HOME HUB

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.