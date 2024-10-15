Amazon Launches Smbhav Hackathon 2024 To Drive AI Solutions For Indian Smbs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 15 (KNN)

Amazon India has announced the launch of the Smbhav Hackathon 2024, a competition aimed at developing innovative and AI-driven solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the sector.

The event is part of the company's upcoming annual flagship summit, Smbhav 2024.

The giant has partnered with several organisations, including Startup India, DPIIT, National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - India, and NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council (NIFientreC), to engage innovators across the country.

The hackathon is open to Indian citizens over 18 years of age, encompassing a wide range of participants from students and entrepreneurs to working professionals and SMBs.

Participants will tackle various challenges faced by SMBs in e-commerce, such as utilising social media for product listings, optimising multi-channel fulfilment, simplifying cross-border trade, and developing sustainable e-commerce solutions.

The competition will progress from idea submission to prototype development, culminating in a demo day.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, highlighted the hackathon's potential to unleash creativity and shape the future of e-commerce.

He emphasised its transformative opportunity for innovators and businesses across India.

Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, underscored the importance of continuous innovation in addressing the evolving needs of small businesses seeking to digitise and scale.

He noted that the hackathon aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the country.

The competition offers participants mentoring opportunities and substantial rewards. The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to Amazon's Seattle headquarters and cash prizes of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Applications for the Amazon Smbhav Hackathon 2024 opened on October 14 and will close on November 14. The winners are scheduled to be announced at the Amazon Smbhav 2024 event on December 10.

