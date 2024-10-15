Egypt's FM Calls For Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon, Discusses Regional Issues With British MENA Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty received the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Hamish Falconer, on Tuesday for discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

During the meeting, Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's position on the escalating conflicts in the region, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unconditional access to humanitarian aid for the besieged territory.

He also reiterated Egypt's long-standing call for the recognition of a Palestinian state based on a two-state solution as essential for achieving lasting peace and security in the region, urging the United Kingdom to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Turning to Lebanon, Abdelatty emphasised the need for the Israeli military to withdraw from all Lebanese territory, respecting Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

He condemned Israel's attacks on UNIFIL peacekeeping forces as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel. Abdelatty further stressed the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by all parties without selectivity, enabling Lebanese institutions, including the Lebanese army, to function effectively.

Beyond the regional issues, Abdelatty also expressed Egypt's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, encouraging British companies to expand their investments in Egypt.

He highlighted the promising opportunities available in various sectors and the government's initiatives to create a favourable investment climate. Both sides expressed their hope to hold the second session of the Egyptian-British Joint Council for Partnership, chaired by the two foreign ministers, to boost trade and economic relations between the countries.