Prime Ministry Offers Subsidised Electricity Prices For Small, Medium Businesses In Karak Development Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, October 15 (Petra) -- The Prime Tuesday decided in a meeting in Karak to approve establishing a development zone for agricultural industries in Ghor Al-Mazra'a and Al-Haditha in Karak.The incentives provided to the agricultural development zone include offering subsidised electricity prices for small and medium industrial businesses and covering the agricultural industries development zone in Karak under the productive branches programme supervised by the Ministry of Labour.The incentives include supporting local workers by paying salaries or part of their pay under the National Employment Programme or other programmers.They include supporting the cost of handling containers at the container port for goods exported through the port of Aqaba by 50%. The earmarked percentage would be covered by the Industrial Support and Development Fund or the programmes provided by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation for three years.The Council of Ministers approved the administrative organisation bylaw for the Department of Statistics for 2024 to establish an organisational structure for the department.The Council approved the reasons for amending the Food Security Council bylaw for 2024, adding the Director General of the Department of Statistics to the membership of the Food Security Council.The Council of Ministers approved a cooperation memo in cybersecurity with Italy to build technical expertise and capabilities, exchange information and increase awareness in combating and responding to cyberattacks.It approved a memo between the Standards and Metrology Institution and the Ministry of Trade and Integration in Kazakhstan on standardisation, conformity assessment and accreditation.