Decode Global Receives Best Forex Fintech Broker Award At Brokersview Abu Dhabi Expo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant achievement, Decode Global has been recognized as the Best Fintech Broker at the BrokersView Abu Dhabi Expo, a leading event for the information and industry. This award highlights Decode Global's continued expansion and innovation in fintech, as well as its commitment to delivering high-quality services in forex trading and beyond. Established in 2004, Decode Global has over 20 years of experience in the financial sector. Recently, Decode Global has focused on expanding its presence in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. This move is seen as part of its strategy to tap into new client bases and further its global reach.



Decode Global's Introducing Broker (IB) program has been a key factor in its industry success. Designed to meet the unique needs of each partner, the IB program offers customizable plans with industry-leading rebate structures. The company has continuously refined this program, making it more accessible and integrating advanced technology to improve user experience. This adaptability and commitment to partner success have contributed to the company's growing reputation in the financial services arena.

"This recognition reflects Decode Global's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Sultan Khalil, Decode Global's Business Development Manager for the MENA region. "We look forward to expanding our reach and sharing our customized IB solutions with a wider audience."

Decode Global is also known for its strong adherence to global compliance standards, holding multiple financial licenses worldwide, including those issued by ASIC, VFSC, SVGFSA, and FinCEN. The company emphasizes security and transparency as central pillars of its operations, reflecting its dedication to a safe and compliant trading environment for clients.

With a focus on emerging markets and a robust IB program, Decode Global aims to maintain its role at the forefront of the fintech industry. The company's recent award underscores its commitment to growth and innovation in the rapidly changing financial landscape.

About Decode Global

Decode Global Limited is a diversified financial services company for both retail and wholesale clients, with a leading online Forex and CFD business. Decode Global Limited brings together top elites with decades of experience from major banks, investment banks, fund management, accounting and tax industries. This has allowed the company to develop rapidly and attract CFD traders at all levels worldwide.

