Ultra Intelligence & Communications Secures NSA High Assurance Certification For U.S. Army RESCUE Cryptographic Architecture

Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) today announced it has achieved National Security Agency (NSA) high assurance certification of the Reprogrammable Single Chip Universal Encryptor

(RESCUE). The RESCUE architecture is provided through the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center. NSA certification confirms RESCUE's capability to secure classified information.

As the lead security engineering team, Ultra I&C continues to embed RESCUE across multiple Department of Defense (DOD) platforms, demonstrating its flexible and scalable design. The architecture provides essential cryptographic services for devices requiring secure communications, including handheld radios, unmanned sensors and key management devices. RESCUE's architecture ensures easy adaptation across diverse platforms, meeting the evolving security needs of modern defense systems.

"Achieving NSA High Assurance Certification marks a significant milestone for Ultra I&C and the RESCUE architecture," said Bradford Powell, president of Command, Control, Intelligence, and Encryption (C2I&E) for Ultra I&C. "As a secure, government-owned solution, RESCUE protects critical information at the highest levels. Its flexible, scalable architecture and certification position allows Ultra I&C to integrate high-assurance cryptographic solutions more efficiently and cost-effectively across a range of military applications."

As a government-owned technology, RESCUE and future upgrades are available with full government purpose use rights, providing flexibility for approved developments. This enables DoD programs and integrators to leverage RESCUE's cryptographic capabilities without licensing restrictions, simplifying future upgrades and reducing certification costs.

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit .

