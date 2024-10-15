FLEOA Thanks First Responders For Their Efforts Amid Hurricanes Helene, Milton, Prays For Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Enforcement Officers Association is highlighting the role of state and federal first responders amid the effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and expressing its sympathies and prayers for those harmed by the storms.FLEOA President Mat Silverman witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Helene first-hand in North Carolina. The organization's president also saw hundreds of law enforcement officers from agencies across the country arrive to assist Americans in need after the disaster. The camaraderie shown by these brave men and women has served as an inspiration amid the damages wrought by Helene.“What I've seen from first responders reminds me of the reason I got into law enforcement in the first place- to help others,” Silverman said of the operation.Hundreds of law enforcement officers from federal, state and municipal agencies have arrived in Florida to assist communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton's path, and FLEOA has full confidence that their efforts will prove crucial in protecting life and property from harm's way amid the disaster.FLEOA extends its prayers for those victimized by the storms across the eastern seaboard, and calls for the federal government to go to any extent necessary to ensure Americans receive the emergency assistance they need.###FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.