John B. Wren's An Trodai : A Gripping Historical Saga Of Ireland's Warrior Legacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conall, fighting for the survival of the clan and the future of Ireland

The latest by acclaimed author John B. Wren

The rise of Clan MacLaoghaire in 1042 AD

A journey through the blood-soaked battlefields and turbulent landscape of 10th-century Ireland

- The Bookseller

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An Trodai, the latest novel by acclaimed author John B. Wren, takes readers on an epic journey through the blood-soaked battlefields and turbulent political landscape of 10th-century Ireland. Spanning generations, "an Trodai" follows the rise of a warrior dynasty during one of the most pivotal eras in Irish history, from the Viking invasion of Connaught in 893 AD to the rise of Clan MacLaoghaire in 1042 AD.

Set against the backdrop of real historical events, "an Trodai" intertwines the destinies of Scolai, Daigh, Laoghaire, and Conall, fierce warriors fighting for the survival of their clan and the future of Ireland. The novel brings to life legendary battles, such as the Viking raids and the rise of High King Brian Boru, culminating in the legendary Battle of Clontarf.

Originally published as a trilogy, "an Trodai" has now been combined into a single, cohesive novel that captures the grit and glory of this era. Wren expertly blends historical accuracy with masterful storytelling, making readers feel the weight of swords in battle, the pull of family duty, and the ever-present influence of fate and prophecy.

John B. Wren, known for his work in thrillers, mysteries, and historical fiction, started his writing journey in 2009 after a successful career in engineering and construction. Since then, his books have gripped readers with their rich detail, intense action, and human complexity. His latest novel, "an Trodai", solidifies his reputation as a master of historical fiction, crafting stories that explore the intersection of personal experience and the vast sweep of history.

To watch the full interview with author John B. Wren on History Bards and Down Under Interviews

Readers of "an Trodai" will not only witness the rise of Ireland's great clans and leaders but also experience the emotional journeys of individuals shaped by war, loyalty, and the relentless march of time. Wren's deep research and attention to historical detail make each scene vivid, from the Viking raids threatening Irish shores to the rise of a warrior king.

With action-packed battles, family legacies, and the weight of prophecy, "an Trodai" offers a timeless tale of loyalty, betrayal, and survival. Fans of historical fiction and epic sagas will immerse themselves in the world of medieval Ireland.

"an Trodai" is available now in bookstores and online. For more information about John B. Wren's work or to schedule interviews, please visit

World Books

World Book Publishing Industry

+61 431 724 652

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Histor Bards and Down Under Interviews Author John B. Wren

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.