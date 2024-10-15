(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Babs LudikhuizeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" , the nation's leading nonprofit working to prevent and end veteran homelessness, launches its 2024 awareness and fundraising campaign: Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS, and has named Babs Ludikhuize (lew-di-kouse), a U.S. Air Force veteran, as the campaign's veteran ambassador to share her personal story.S has helped tens of thousands of homeless veterans have a place to call home. We're grateful to our supporters who make it possible for us to offer the housing, mental health support, career programs and wraparound services that help veterans reclaim their dignity and self-worth,” said CEO Steve Peck, a Marine veteran who served in Vietnam.“We appreciate Babs' willingness to share her own personal struggles with abuse, addiction and homelessness so openly to encourage other women to seek the support they need and deserve,” he added.“While Babs' road to recovery and stability has certainly not been easy, her path to regain her independence serves as an example of how veterans thrive when surrounded by a positive system of support.”S has released a short documentary and national commercial to share Ludikhuize's difficult and painful journey. Few topics are off limit. She enlisted in the Air Force directly out of high school in 1979. Fueled by a love of cars and tinkering with engines, she learned to drive heavy trucks while shuttling supplies around the high desert. Tragically, Ludikhuize experienced sexual trauma while serving. Since then, she was homeless, misused speed, struggled with her mental health and survived domestic violence that left her with severe injuries.Fortunately, Ludikhuize was referred to S, where she found stable housing, counseling and a peer network in a therapeutic community. Ludikhuize now participates in the peer network as a volunteer, uplifting other veterans who struggle with addiction.“Because of the crucial support S has given me, I'm thankful that I have a place to call my own,” says Ludikhuize, who has two grown daughters and four grandchildren.“I've been homeless for a long time. I'm finally able to start bringing my stuff back into my home, things that are important to me, things from my children, and items that were stashed in different places all around Southern California.”Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS, a national campaign sponsored by City National Bank and Fox Corporation, engages Americans in showing appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service, while raising awareness and critical funds to drive forward S' programs and services supporting the successful transition of military veterans and their families. Camouflage print is the official symbol of the campaign.Originally designed to conceal and protect soldiers in combat, S is giving camo a new meaning when worn here at home through the #HONORUSVETS campaign. Individuals and businesses who participate show they believe in putting an end to veteran homelessness and that all veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence. S encourages every American to:.SHOP CAMO at href="" rel="external nofollow" usvet to benefit S..WEAR CAMO on Veterans Day, November 11..SHARE CAMO through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day..DONATE $11 on or before 11/11 to help prevent and end veteran homelessness.The Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS online store carries a wide variety of HONORUSVETS customized and limited-edition camo-branded products including t-shirts, hoodies, shoes, koozies, dog collars, and more. It also showcases partnerships from campaign cause-marketing partners including Altama an Original Footwear Co., Fox, Freedom Bear Coffee, PWR Lift, and more. Shop partners include a range of companies and small businesses, including veteran-owned businesses.New this year is the launch of“Camo Club,” which includes special updates, online store perks and the satisfaction of having made a direct impact on the veterans served by S for anyone committing to a monthly donation to S. For questions on how to be a camo shop cause-marketing benefit partner, email Heather Harvin at ... or call 213.393.8425.Since launching the campaign in 2021, hundreds of companies and individuals have participated by wearing camo on Veterans Day and sharing photos using #HONORUSVETS.To get involved or sign up to support Make Camo Your Cause, go to .

