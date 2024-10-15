Parachute Health Unveils Innovative AI Intake Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Comprehensive AI Intake Solution Enables DME Suppliers to Automatically Digitize Fax-Based Orders, Reducing Administrative Burden and Improving Documentation Accuracy

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Parachute Health, the empowering clinicians with simple DME/HME ordering, is announcing its powerful AI Intake solution to enhance business operations for DME/HME suppliers and to improve patient care. Parachute is including its comprehensive AI Intake solution in its platform for existing customers and new customers who sign up this year.

After paper orders are digitized through the Parachute Health's AI Intake solution, they are automatically reviewed and analyzed.

Continue Reading

The new AI Intake solution from Parachute Health enables medical equipment suppliers to automatically digitize paper-based DME orders received from clinicians so that suppliers can better verify that documentation is complete and review qualification criteria. This workflow significantly reduces the time required to process fax/eFax orders and ensures suppliers are promptly paid for the life-saving products they provide to patients.

Parachute Health pioneered DME ePrescribing when it launched in 2016 and is now the clear industry leader, processing DME orders for over five million patients across the US. Even as the industry continues to rapidly transition to digital ordering, Parachute Health's new AI Intake solution fills a critical need now as a majority of DME orders nationwide are still processed through legacy paper and fax/eFax-based systems. The new Parachute Health AI Intake solution leverages advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to automatically digitize the language that appears on the paper-based DME orders into the comprehensive Parachute Platform to process orders quickly while complying with HIPAA guidelines and strict data security policies.

After paper orders are digitized through the Parachute Health's AI Intake solution, they are then automatically reviewed and analyzed based on Parachute Health's proprietary and real-time clinical intelligence database. This new solution powers suppliers to review and confirm whether orders comply with payor-specific rules and guidelines before claims are submitted for payment. By eliminating the arduous back-and-forth process of manually identifying and correcting errors in paper-based orders, Parachute Health's AI Intake solution reduces the administrative burden that DME suppliers and clinicians endure while ensuring patients quickly get the medical equipment and supplies they need.

"We set out to eliminate the need for a fax machine in DME ordering and we're well on the way to do that but the reality is that the transition to digital ordering is still ongoing. The launch of our transformative AI Intake solution means that even paper orders can now be automatically processed through the Parachute Platform quickly and easily," said David Gelbard, CEO of Parachute Health. "We've been at this a long time and are excited to offer this new tool to our network of thousands of supplier locations and providers. Parachute Health now brings even more value to suppliers while also helping them progress along their digital transformation journeys."

Parachute Health is already a trusted partner of more than 3,000+ medical equipment supplier locations, 220,000 clinicians, and over five million patients as it continues to innovate to help the industry improve. To learn more about Parachute Health's transformative AI Intake and ePrescribing solution, please visit or contact [email protected] .

About Parachute Health:

Parachute Health is a leading provider of technology solutions designed to solve challenges across the DME/HME industry. With a mission to liberate providers from overly complex processes and administrative burdens, Parachute Health's open platform approach empowers providers to focus on patient care and powers suppliers to optimize their business. Payors, patients, and manufacturers all win by gaining transparency to manage the complexity of DME.

Media contact:

Goldin Solutions for Parachute Health

[email protected]



SOURCE Parachute Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED