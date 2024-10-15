(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How To Make $100 Million: The Corizon Inc. Story

- George KayerHALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Journalist Invitation: Uncover the Social Justice Stories Being Suppressed.Cadmus Publishing represents over 300 incarcerated authors, many of whom are innocent or serving unjustly harsh sentences. As a social justice publisher, our mission is to bring their stories to light with well-researched, factual reporting. These are voices that deserve to be heardstories of resilience, wrongful convictions, and systemic injustice that demand regional and national attention.We invite you to receive our exclusive press releases and join us in amplifying these crucial stories from the citizens experiencing them.Cadmus Publishing is currently working on a series of content regarding the pervasive alleged misconduct at the Arizona County Attorneys and Sheriff's Offices, issues that are not unique to Arizona.Our authors' stories shed light on:- Wrongful convictions: Cases where individuals have been unjustly imprisoned, highlighting flaws in the justice system, such as Robert Blankenship's book: Actual Innocence.- Excessive sentencing: The disproportionate impact of harsh sentencing guidelines and no path to parole or clemency.- Prison medical conditions: Exposing abuses and advocating for humane treatment within the correctional system in Anant Tripati's book: How to Make 100 Million Dollars: The Corizon Story.- Rehabilitation and re-entry: Sharing stories of individuals striving to rebuild their lives, such as in George Kayer's post Running a Business from Prison.Media Relations

