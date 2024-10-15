(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Startup Pitch at Freedom Bell Oct 16-20

EVOKE Immersive Technologies and ELEVATE Mastermind Offer Grants up to $250,000 to Startups During LA Tech Week, at Freedom Bell Event, October 18-19

- Be The Change You Wanna SeeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EVOKE Immersive Technologies, in partnership with ELEVATE Mastermind and its VC arm, are excited to announce that they will be offering grants up to $250,000 to qualifying startups during LA Tech Week. The grants are aimed at supporting startups in all fields such as Ai, Blockchain, Health Tech, Fintech, AR, VR, Health and wellness, and Real Estate. Founders of these companies seeking resources, including capital, are invited to attend and pitch their ideas at the Freedom Bell event hosted in Hollywood, California on October 18-19.The grants are a part of EVOKE and ELEVATE's commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of innovative startups. With the rapid advancements in technology, the need for resources and funding has become crucial for startups to succeed. This initiative aims to provide a platform for startups to showcase their ideas and receive the necessary support to turn them into successful businesses.The Freedom Bell event, which will be held during LA Tech Week, is the perfect opportunity for startups to pitch their ideas to a panel of Experts, Angel Investors, VCs, Private Equities and Family Offices. The event also features keynote speakers to the likes of Paul Hutchinson, a philanthropist and Founder of a Multi Billion Dollar Fund. Startups will also be able to participate in panel discussions on the latest trends and innovations in the tech industry. Attendees will have the chance to network with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights from industry leaders."We are thrilled to offer these grants to startups during LA Tech Week. Our goal is to support and empower the next generation of tech entrepreneurs and provide them with the resources they need to succeed. We believe that the Freedom Bell event will be a great platform for startups to showcase their ideas and connect with potential investors," says Craig Shah, CEO of EVOKE Immersive Technologies.Interested startups can apply for the grants on the link below. The deadline for applications is October 17th, and the selected startups will be notified. The entrance fee to the event will be waived for all startups as well as investors. Simply register at the link below: Don't miss this opportunity to take your startup to the next level. Register now for the Freedom Bell event and pitch your ideas to a panel of experts and investors.For more information, visit Freedom Bell page at:Startup Pitch Application : #row-KbhRhwcV9aInvestors and VIP Invite Link:#Freedombell#ELEVATE#EVOKE#Startups#Investments

