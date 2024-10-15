Vibrant Publishers Unveils Galley Copy Of Digital Shock By Leading Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the galley copy of Digital Shock: Seven Shocks that are Shaping the Future , written by acclaimed global business leaders and thought innovators, Professor Jagdish N. Sheth and Suresh K. Sharma. The advance review copy is available on NetGalley from October 11, 2024, with the official book release scheduled for January 22, 2025.

In Digital Shock, Sheth and Sharma tackle one of the most pressing concerns of our time-how digital disruption is continuously reshaping our world. With over one hundred years of combined experience in academia, business, and research, the authors explore the speed of technological change and its profound effects on our daily lives, industries, and society at large. This insightful book offers readers not just an examination of current trends but also historical context and practical tools to navigate an unpredictable digital future.

About the Book:

The world is changing at lightning speed. From artificial intelligence to online shopping and social media, digital technologies are touching every facet of human existence. But as the authors argue in Digital Shock, these advancements come with significant disruptions that can be both unsettling and transformative. Are we prepared for what's to come? In this book, Sheth and Sharma explore:

Outcomes Today: A deep dive into the problems brought on by rapid technological advancements and how they manifest in economics, education, business, and more.

Lessons from the Past: Comparing the current Digital Revolution to the Industrial Revolution and the earlier phases of the digital age, shedding light on patterns that can help us understand today's challenges.

Solutions for the Future: Practical advice for individuals and organizations alike, with each chapter offering a "Steering Wheel for the Future"-a tool to help readers navigate the digital world effectively.

With accessible language and clear guidance, Digital Shock empowers readers to not only understand the changes happening around them but to take charge of their future in the face of constant disruption.

Quotes from the Authors:

"The world is changing fast, and it's crucial that we make sense of it to not only survive but thrive in this digital age," said Prof. Jagdish N. Sheth.

"We hope that by examining history and offering practical advice, we can help readers navigate these turbulent times," added Suresh K. Sharma.

Availability:

Advance review copies of Digital Shock will be available starting October 11, 2024, for media, reviewers, and thought leaders. The official book release is scheduled for January 22, 2025, and it will be available in major bookstores and online platforms globally.

