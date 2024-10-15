Barbara Lane Receives International Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story by Barbara Lane

- Barbara LaneBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story" by Barbara Lane in the category winner in New Nonfiction.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, and librarians. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story," recounts the incredible journey of 11 sisters who navigated through a childhood filled with abuse, neglect, and separation in the foster care system. It is a raw and honest portrayal of their eventual reconnection and healing as they bravely share their individual tales of resilience and survival. The primary objective of this book is to provide readers with a deep understanding of the lasting effects of childhood trauma, as well as the unbreakable bond between siblings and the enduring capacity of the human spirit to heal and find hope. Through these pages, readers will gain insight into the psychological and emotional toll of child abuse and foster care, while also witnessing the transformative power of connection and support in overcoming life's greatest obstacles.The core lesson of this story is one of hope and love conquering all obstacles. Despite their traumatic past, the sisters find solace in each other's company and sharing their struggles. The book ends with a powerful message of inner strength, a new perspective on grace, and a renewed belief in the possibility of healing and redemption. It also serves as a valuable resource for those seeking to understand the complex dynamics of abuse and recovery, making it particularly relevant for professionals and students in fields such as psychology, social work, and counseling.This book is appropriate for use by professors in academic settings such as social work, counseling, human development, family psychology, mental health, pastoral counseling, and crisis intervention. The companion healing guide "What Your Inner Child Know: 9 Steps to Rescue Your Abused Inner Child," has been recently released.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.---About the authorRev. Barbara Lane integrates her life experiences of being a foster child, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, entrepreneur, speaker, child advocate, educator, ministerial counselor, and author into her writing. Barbara shares her own personal journey, Barbara destigmatizes the fate of child abuse survivors, leading her to write "Broken Water." In addition to her 25-year service in private practice as a ministerial counselor, Barbara's educational background in human development, social sciences, and family psychology with a focus on child abuse, inspires her to share her expertise on interrelated issues: the family, family separation, the foster care system, attachment and bonding, child maltreatment, relationship formation, the resilience of the human spirit, healing from trauma, and the power found in having faith in something greater than the self. When not writing, you will find Barbara enjoying nature, reading, swimming, playing sports, people watching, and story writing. She especially enjoys spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara lives in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia with her husband, Jim, who remains her childhood sweetheart. Barbara loves being by the life-giving energy of water.To learn more about the author Barbara Lane, please visitand please join her onFacebook ,Instagram ,and/or LinkedIn ,---To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit:Next up: The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us atThe fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.YouTube ChannelJoin us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers,

