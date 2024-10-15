The Future Is Bright And Colorful: Website Closers Finds A New Home For Fabric Specialist Sew Colorful

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sylvi Sealy, Sew Colorful founderTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sew Colorful , a distinguished retailer specializing in different kinds of fabrics, most notably the Kaffe Fassett Collective fabrics, has been successfully acquired in a deal facilitated by Website Closers . Established in 2013, Sew Colorful has become a beloved destination for quilters and sewing enthusiasts, offering an unparalleled selection of high-quality fabrics that cater to creative needs.Founded and passionately run by Sylvi and Ian Sealy, Sew Colorful has spent the last decade perfecting its product offerings and customer service, ensuring every quilter and sewing enthusiast finds exactly what they need. With a curated selection that includes the vibrant and artistic fabrics of the Kaffe Fassett Collective, as well as a wide range of other designer fabrics, Sew Colorful has set itself apart as a specialist in the online fabric retail industry."Sew Colorful has always been more than just a business for us; it's been a labor of love," said Sylvi Sealy. "We are incredibly proud of what we've built and are confident that the new owners will continue to uphold the high standards and dedication to customer satisfaction that our customers have come to expect. We are excited to see what they will do for the company."Website Closers, the world's largest tech and internet-focused brokerage firm, played a pivotal role in this transaction. Chelsea Ricketson, the expert broker who facilitated the deal and ensured a smooth transition for both parties, commented, "Working with Sew Colorful has been a wonderful experience. Their commitment to quality and their customers is truly remarkable. I am excited to see how Wendy and Philip Tremiti will take Sew Colorful to new heights. The future is bright and colorful for this company."Wendy and Philip Tremiti, the new buyers who are now excited to work on Sew Colorful, bring a fresh perspective and enthusiasm to the company. "We are thrilled to take over such a well-established and respected brand," said Wendy Tremiti. "Our goal is to build on the solid foundation laid by Sylvi and Ian and to continue providing exceptional products and service to the quilting and sewing community. We can't wait to see what the future holds!"With the acquisition complete, Sew Colorful is poised for further growth and innovation, continuing its mission to serve as a haven for fabric lovers everywhere.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!San Antonio, TX Business Broker ContactChelsea Ricketsonbroker/chelsea-ricketson/800-251-1559Media Contact:Jason GuerrettazExecutive Director800-251-1559...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

