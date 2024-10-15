The Health Benefit Alliance Recognized For Efforts To Humanize Benefits Access With 2024 Benefitspro Luminaries Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Norwalk, Connecticut-based The Benefit Alliance (HBA) announced today that it has been recognized for its

efforts to humanize and improve healthcare access by ALM BenefitsPRO as part of its

2024 Benefits Luminaries Awards.

HBA was recognized, in part, for its focus on underserved markets and low-to-modestly

paid employees challenged by unaffordable premiums and large deductibles.

According to HBA President, Matt Esposito, "Even if they have coverage, many

Americans are functionally uninsured. Depleted savings and inflated daily living costs

have rendered many workers and their families unable to clear the financial hurdles of

high deductibles, and often copays, to effectively access plan benefits."

HBA has assembled the health plan components and service infrastructure to enable

employers of all sizes to provide the choices employees seek to meet their coverage

and budgetary needs.

About The Health Benefit Alliance

The Health Benefit Alliance was founded in 2018 to address a market in dire need of

affordable health benefit choices for all employees. By leveraging innovation and

aggressive sourcing through best-in-class partners, HBA consults on valuable plan

features to provide a unique and comprehensive menu of affordable, ERISA and ACA compliant health benefit plan designs that mitigate barriers to care and satisfy a broad

range of consumer price points. To learn more visit: healthbenefitalliance

