The Health Benefit Alliance Recognized For Efforts To Humanize Benefits Access With 2024 Benefitspro Luminaries Award
10/15/2024
Oct. 15, 2024
Norwalk, Connecticut-based The health Benefit Alliance (HBA) announced today that it has been recognized for its
efforts to humanize and improve healthcare access by ALM BenefitsPRO as part of its
2024 Benefits Luminaries Awards.
HBA was recognized, in part, for its focus on underserved markets and low-to-modestly
paid employees challenged by unaffordable premiums and large deductibles.
According to HBA President, Matt Esposito, "Even if they have coverage, many
Americans are functionally uninsured. Depleted savings and inflated daily living costs
have rendered many workers and their families unable to clear the financial hurdles of
high deductibles, and often copays, to effectively access plan benefits."
HBA has assembled the health plan components and service infrastructure to enable
employers of all sizes to provide the choices employees seek to meet their coverage
and budgetary needs.
About The Health Benefit Alliance
The Health Benefit Alliance was founded in 2018 to address a market in dire need of
affordable health benefit choices for all employees. By leveraging innovation and
aggressive sourcing through best-in-class partners, HBA consults on valuable plan
features to provide a unique and comprehensive menu of affordable, ERISA and ACA compliant health benefit plan designs that mitigate barriers to care and satisfy a broad
range of consumer price points. To learn more visit: healthbenefitalliance
