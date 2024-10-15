Optimal Care By Iuan Kai Fang Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optimal Care

Iuan Kai Fang's Optimal Care Residence Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Iuan Kai Fang 's "Optimal Care" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design quality and innovation demonstrated by Iuan Kai Fang's work, solidifying their position as a leading force in the interior design industry.Optimal Care's recognition by the A' Interior Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design landscape. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative approach to space optimization, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. This award serves as a testament to the design's potential to positively influence the interior design field.Iuan Kai Fang's Optimal Care residence showcases a masterful arrangement of comfortable and functional living spaces within a limited 186-square meter duplex penthouse. The design features a spacious public area with a living room, dining room, relaxation area, and Japanese-style tatami room, complemented by five bedrooms and four bathrooms for privacy. The ground floor's main living area is enhanced by a two-story glass curtain, bathing the space in natural light, while the seamless integration of the kitchen fosters an open and airy atmosphere.The Bronze A' Design Award for Optimal Care serves as a motivating force for Iuan Kai Fang and their team at K.E.A. Creative Inc. to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition is expected to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of interior design, as Iuan Kai Fang continues to set new standards for functional and aesthetically pleasing living spaces.Interested parties may learn more about Optimal Care and its designers at:About Iuan Kai FangIuan Kai Fang is a talented designer from Taiwan, China, who is part of the K.E.A. Creative Inc. design team. With a focus on life temperature, texture, and humanistic spirit, Iuan Kai Fang draws inspiration from customers' personal use needs and site conditions to create personalized aesthetic spaces. The designer's work spans professional fields such as architecture, interior, civil engineering, humanities, and art, following the core elements of lighting, space, and interaction to deliver responsible construction and exceptional design solutions.About K.E.A. Creative Inc.K.E.A. Creative Inc. is a design team dedicated to creating personalized aesthetic spaces for customers by focusing on life temperature, texture, and humanistic spirit. The team's design inspiration stems from understanding clients' personal use needs and site conditions, while adhering to the three core elements of lighting, space, and interaction. With expertise spanning architecture, interior design, civil engineering, humanities, and art, K.E.A. Creative Inc. delivers responsible construction and tailored design solutions that enhance customers' living experiences.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior space and exhibition designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award have showcased their ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance users' lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award signifies a designer's skill in creating innovative, well-crafted, and impactful interior spaces that have the potential to influence industry standards and trends.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award encourages designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award category, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

