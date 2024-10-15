Rapid Population Growth In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strains Resources: Experts Call For Family Planning

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is witnessing a dramatic surge in its population, driven by a lack of awareness and resistance towards family planning. Experts warn that the growing population is placing an enormous strain on the province's limited resources, posing significant challenges to its socio-economic stability.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 17 million in 1998, rising to 30 million by 2017, and now in 2023, it has reached a staggering 40 million.

Imad Ali Lohani, Secretary of Population Welfare, shared that there are currently 850 welfare centers across the province providing family planning education. However, about 80% of families lack proper knowledge or have misconceptions about family planning.“Many believe it means stopping childbirth altogether, which isn't true. Family planning simply means managing the size of a family according to available resources so that the needs of all members are met,” Luhani explained.

At DHQ Hospital in Upper Kurram, nurse Saadia emphasized the importance of spacing between pregnancies.“A gap of two to three years between children allows mothers to fully recover, reducing maternal mortality by 20-30% and lowering the infant mortality rate by up to 10%,” she said.

Ghulam Al i , a daily wage worker from Wazirabad, reflected on his lack of family planning knowledge. "I have eight children, all born just a year apart. I can barely make ends meet, earning between 800 and 1000 rupees daily. Had I known about family planning, I would have ensured my children had better opportunities for education, health, and well-being,” he said.

As the population grows, pressure on the province's resources increases. Dr. Nafees, Chair of the Environmental Science Department, warned that deforestation and urbanization are accelerating as the population expands.“Pakistan's forest cover has reduced from 4.5% to less than 3% since independence, and rapid urbanization is contributing to the problem. Despite the government's efforts with tree plantation campaigns, the growing population is making it difficult to curb deforestation,” he added.

Dr. Nafees also highlighted the increase in unemployment, with 50% of the youth in the province jobless, and 49,000 children unable to attend school due to poverty. He called for more awareness campaigns to encourage families to plan according to their financial resources to improve education, health, and environmental sustainability.

By promoting family planning, experts believe the province will see a reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates. Families will also be better able to provide their children with proper education, healthcare, and a healthier living environment. Addressing the population boom can help tackle poverty, unemployment, lack of food security, and environmental degradation, ensuring a better future for generations to come.