CNTXT leverages AWS cloud to empower UAE start-up and Abu Dhabi government at GITEX 2024

(MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi, UAE – CNTXT, a leading data services and solutions company, supported by Web Services (AWS), an Amazoncompany, embarks on several initiatives to empower Abu Dhabi government as well as UAE startups.



CNTXT aims at developing a unified powered by AWS to streamline licensing, permitting, inspection, audit, and litigation processes for the Abu Dhabi government, with the potential to expand to other regions and governmental entities in the UAE. Leveraging UAE-grown LLM models, the initiative will contribute to the development of a robust data and AI service platform for government use. AWS will provide support through access to its technical teams, including Solutions Architects and subject matter experts, helping CNTXT achieve its objectives efficiently and effectively.



CNTXT plan to organize targeted training programs, workshops and technical events on AWS Services and CNTXT technologies to empower UAE startups. With a network of over 120 startups, CNTXT is dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of emerging businesses in the region.



“By combining our strengths, we can collectively accelerate digital transformation adoption in the UAE, ensuring that UAE has the infrastructure they need to succeed,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, CEO of CNTXT. “CNTXT’s effort with AWS’s support marks a significant step forward in making the UAE's entire ecosystem future-proof and AI-ready.”





