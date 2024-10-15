Sketch Spray Releases Data That People Are Not Buying Kitchens Anymore: A Shift Toward Kitchen Renovations In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kitchen makeover using spray paint by Sketch Spray

UK favour kitchen renovations over replacements, driven by cost savings and sustainability. This trend, enhanced by smart tech, fuels growth.

- Dean Signori

UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New data from Sketch Spray reveals a growing trend in the home improvement industry: homeowners are increasingly opting for kitchen renovation versus replacement. Rising installation costs, the desire for sustainable practices, and economic uncertainty are driving more people to renovate rather than replace their kitchens entirely.

Industry Data Highlights a Shift

The kitchen furniture and fixture market reached a total value of £194 billion in 2023, with 1.3 million new kitchens installed. However, recent trends show a shift towards kitchen makeovers and renovations:

*The kitchen furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2028.

*68% of homeowners opted for partial kitchen renovations in 2023, up from 57% in 2021.

*The average cost of a full kitchen installation ranges from £8,000 to £15,000, with high-end installations reaching up to £25,000.

*In contrast, kitchen makeovers can cost as little as £800 to £2,000, representing up to 80% in savings compared to a full renovation.

Globally, the kitchen renovation market is expected to reach $170 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%, indicating a worldwide trend towards kitchen updates rather than full replacements.

Rising Costs and Consumer Behavior

Inflation and the rising cost of living have contributed to a shift in consumer spending habits:

*The UK inflation rate reached 10.1% in March 2023, the highest in 40 years.

*43% of UK homeowners prioritized cost when deciding on kitchen upgrades.

*62% of homeowners reported staying within or under budget for their kitchen renovations, compared to 51% in the previous year.

The cost of raw materials has also played a significant role in this shift. The price of timber, a key component in kitchen cabinetry, has increased by 30% since 2021. Similarly, the cost of metals used in kitchen appliances and fixtures has risen by 15% in the same period.

Sustainability Drives Renovations

Environmental awareness is growing, leading to more sustainable renovation choices:

*58% of renovating homeowners in 2023 incorporated eco-friendly options into their kitchen upgrades.

*The UK government aims to reduce carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, influencing homeowners' renovation decisions.

*Energy-efficient appliances can reduce energy consumption by up to 30% compared to older models.

A survey found that 72% of consumers consider the environmental impact of their kitchen materials. This has led to a 40% increase in the use of recycled and upcycled materials in kitchen renovations since 2020.

A Flexible and Efficient Approach

Homeowners are seeking more flexible and less disruptive renovation options:

*76% of kitchen renovations in 2023 involved cabinet upgrades, with 42% opting for partial cabinet upgrades.

*The average time for a full kitchen renovation is 5-6 weeks, while a kitchen refresh can be completed in 3-5 days.

*35% of homeowners cited minimizing disruption as a key factor in choosing partial renovations over full replacements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also influenced this trend. With more people working from home, 65% of homeowners reported wanting to minimize disruptions to their daily routines, making quick kitchen refreshes more appealing.

Market Preferences for Kitchen Makeovers

As more homeowners choose to refresh their kitchens, industry reports show a surge in demand for kitchen makeovers:

*The kitchen worktop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.

*52% of kitchen renovations in 2023 focused on upgrading countertops, while 49% involved updating backsplashes.

*The market for kitchen cabinet refacing is projected to grow by 6.3% annually from 2023 to 2027.

Paint manufacturers have reported a 25% increase in sales of cabinet paint since 2021, indicating a growing trend in DIY cabinet refreshes.

Benefits of Kitchen Renovation Over Replacement

The advantages of kitchen renovation versus replacement are clear:

*Homeowners can save 30-50% on average by opting for cabinet refacing instead of full replacement.

*Kitchen renovations offer an average ROI of 72%, compared to 56% for full kitchen remodels.

*87% of homeowners reported improved functionality and livability after partial kitchen renovations.

Moreover, homes with recently updated kitchens sold 25% faster than those without, even if the updates were minor refreshes rather than full renovations.

The Rise of Smart Kitchen Technology

A new trend emerging within kitchen renovations is the integration of smart technology:

*45% of kitchen renovations in 2023 included the addition of smart appliances, up from 30% in 2021.

*The global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to reach $43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2027.

*Voice-activated devices in kitchens have seen a 200% increase in adoption since 2020.

Popular smart kitchen upgrades include Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators with inventory management systems, smart ovens that can be controlled remotely, and voice-activated faucets and lighting systems.

Conclusion

As homeowners become more conscious of both their budget and environmental impact, the trend toward kitchen renovations over complete replacements is expected to grow. The data shows a clear shift toward kitchen makeovers that emphasize cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and flexibility, allowing homeowners to refresh their existing kitchen without the need for a full remodel. With the added dimension of smart technology integration, kitchen renovations are becoming an increasingly attractive option for homeowners looking to modernize their spaces efficiently and effectively.

For more information about the benefits of kitchen renovation and how it can transform your space, please contact Sketch Spray.

Dean Signori

UK WEB GEEKZ

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.