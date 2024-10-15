FAMCO And Malaysia's GML Sign Contract for 76 Double-Decker Buses To Expand Dubai's Public Transportation Fleet

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Dubai, UAE – One of the region’s leading distributors of heavy vehicles, commercial mobility and industrial equipment, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (FAMCO) has officially signed a significant contract with Gemilang Coachwork Sdn Bhd (GML) for the delivery of 76 Volvo double-decker buses to the Roads and Authority (RTA) in Dubai. The signing ceremony, which took place in Johor Bahru, was graced by distinguished guests, including Malaysia’s Minister of Transport, Yang Berhormat Tuan Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

This contract represents a pivotal milestone in FAMCO’s mission to harness the power of global expertise and partnerships to drive progress within the urban transportation sector in Dubai. The project will feature double-decker buses built on Volvo chassis and complemented by GML’s innovative aluminium superstructure, utilizing Constellium’s Swiss Aluminium Alloy and Bolted System Bus Body Technology, renowned for its durability and performance in Europe for over 50 years.

Ramez Hamdan, Regional Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment (FAMCO), spoke at the ceremony and highlighted the strategic significance of this collaboration, commenting, “This project transcends the mere delivery of buses; it aims to enhance the entire public transport infrastructure in Dubai. At FAMCO, we believe that true innovation arises from collaboration with the best. We are proud to leverage the global expertise of Volvo and Gemilang to provide world-class transportation solutions that establish new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the region.”



Pang Jun Jie, Executive Director of Gemilang Coachwork Sdn Bhd, expressed pride in this partnership. “These 76 buses reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative transportation solutions and the trust we have established with FAMCO and our international partners,” stated Pang.



In addition to the double-decker buses, GML will also provide Volvo BZL electric buses to FAMCO, further demonstrating Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to steering sustainable transportation across sectors and contributing towards the UAE’s Net Zero Strategy 2050 roadmap.

“The electric buses signify our forward-thinking approach to mobility. At Gemilang, we prioritize sustainability and are proud to align our products with global green transportation initiatives,” he added.



In his address at the signing ceremony, Malaysia’s Minister of Transport, Yang Berhormat Tuan Anthony Loke emphasized how this collaboration signifies the robust business ties between Malaysia and the UAE across sectors, and now in the automotive manufacturing sector. “Gemilang’s achievement in securing this contract is a testament to Malaysia’s manufacturing capabilities. The trust placed in our vehicles to meet Dubai's public transportation needs showcases Malaysia's readiness to compete on the world stage, offering quality, innovation, and reliability,” the Minister noted. He further underscored the importance of such events in demonstrating Malaysia’s potential as a key player in the global automotive industry.



The delivery of the Volvo BZL electric buses will mark a significant contribution to Dubai's public transport landscape, aligning with the city’s sustainability objectives and supporting RTA’s Zero Emission Public Transport Strategy 2050.



About Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (“FAMCO”)

Established in the UAE in 1978, Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO) serves a diverse range of industries and commercial businesses across the transportation, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, warehousing, and marine sectors. Today, FAMCO has become a renowned name and a key player in the industrial mobility sector within the region in UAE, KSA, Qatar and Bahrain

FAMCO’s portfolio includes trucks and buses, construction equipment, storage and handling, power and industrial, marine solutions, rental and used equipment and financial services.

FAMCO is the pioneer for EV technology in the industrial equipment segment in the UAE with the launch of Electric Buses, Trucks, Material Handling Equipment and in 2023 launched the trials for EV Construction Equipment in the UAE.



About Gemilang Coachwork Sdn Bhd (“GML”)

GML is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gemilang International Limited listed on the Hong kong Stock Exchange (6163 HK). GML has has unique expertise in designing and manufacturing of bus and coach bodyworks (SKDs and CKDs), assembly of buses (CBUs) and in providing after-sales services and maintenance.

Over the past 3 decades, GML has exported buses to more than 15 markets around the world including the USA, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, with capabilities of complying the respective road safety regulations and market requirements.

GML strives to provide distinctive and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs from customers who are embracing electrification for public transportation. Managing Director of GML - Mr Pang Chong Yong believes that GML’s aluminium superstructure is most cost-effective bus body solution for zero emission buses due to corrosion free by nature and its flexibility to adapt all kind of chassis and its lighter weight which results in better energy efficiency.



