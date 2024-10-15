Unifonic unveils AI-powered engagement solutions at GITEX 2024 to elevate customer experience

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 14 October 2024- Unifonic, the leading conversational AI platform and SaaS provider in the Middle East, showcased its advanced AI-powered conversational marketing and support solutions at GITEX 2024 as part of Saudi Exports. The solutions are underpinned by Audience, Unifonic’s enterprise-grade customer data platform (CDP). Combined with Flow Studio, Unifonic’s industry-leading customer journey builder, Audience is designed to revolutionise customer engagement by enhancing marketing efficiency, uplifting return on investment (ROI), and elevating customer loyalty and lifetime value.

Audience, a revolutionary tool for businesses, enables hyper-personalised campaigns backed by signals, data-driven insights, and real-time automation across multiple channels like WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, and Push. By using Audience, marketing professionals can unify customer profiles, centralise first-party data, and automate customer journeys, thereby significantly improving key metrics like ROI, customer retention and engagement, and overall satisfaction rates.

Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Operations Officer at Unifonic, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to enhancing customer experience and leading AI-powered innovation in the region. He stated: "Unifonic’s participation in GITEX 2024 is a testament to this commitment. Our AI-powered solutions are designed to empower businesses by tailoring dynamic, personalised interactions and moving them into the next generation of customer engagement experience.”

Audience empowers businesses to tackle ineffective segmentation, lack of personalisation, and inefficient campaign optimisation. It also offers features like omnichannel integration and real-time optimisation, facilitating data-driven decision-making based on live campaign performance updates. Businesses can effectively optimize digital ads on Meta platforms with Click-to-WhatsApp ads and get complete visibility on Return On Advertising Spend (ROAS) with the attribution dashboard.

Unifonic remains steadfast in consolidating its position as a pioneer in the regional communications ecosystem, which aligns with the UAE's ambitious 'We the UAE 2031' vision. The company's eclectic range of advanced AI-powered tools streamlines key processes and plays an integral role in empowering regional players by assisting them in implementing customer-centric marketing strategies.





