Cloudelligent Secures The AWS Service Delivery Designation For Amazon Opensearch Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent , a leading Managed Cloud Services provider, proudly announces it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for OpenSearch Service. This recognition highlights Cloudelligent's deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering OpenSearch Service to customers.

Achieving this designation sets Cloudelligent apart as an AWS Partner (APN) member with validated expertise in executing successful migrations, implementations, and optimizations on Amazon OpenSearch Service environments. This recognition underscores their capability to assist customers with interactive log analytics, website and catalog search, and real-time application monitoring. To qualify for this designation, APN Partners must possess significant AWS experience and demonstrate their ability to deliver successful solutions in the AWS cloud.

"Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for our clients," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent. "We are excited to empower businesses with the tools they need to enhance their data-driven decision-making and drive growth."

With this validation, Cloudelligent is well-positioned to integrate advanced log analytics and real-time observability with sophisticated search capabilities. This combination enables the delivery of scalable search and analytics environments that optimize business performance. Clients can further maximize their investment by leveraging Cloudelligent's expertise in resource optimization and ensuring their OpenSearch clusters are both cost-efficient and high-quality. Companies looking to enhance their search and analytics capabilities can take advantage of a complimentary

Data Acceleration Assessment

offered by Cloudelligent.

About

Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that delivers end-to-end solutions for businesses looking to accelerate their journey on AWS. With a diverse team of AWS-Certified Solutions Architects and Engineers, Cloudelligent helps organizations architect, migrate, optimize, secure, and manage their workloads to achieve desired outcomes and expand into new global markets. They empower companies to innovate faster and maintain their competitive advantage by leveraging AWS services. To learn more, visit cloudelligent and follow them on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Dwayne Lyle

[email protected]

925-809-5498

SOURCE Cloudelligent

