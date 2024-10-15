North Korea detonates sections of 2 significant roads linking to South

(MENAFN) North Korea detonated sections of two significant roads that once linked it to South Korea on Tuesday, according to a statement from Seoul's military, which also reported conducting a "counter-fire" operation in response to the actions taken by Pyongyang. This escalation follows North Korea's recent commitment to permanently seal its southern border after months of preparations, including laying mines and constructing anti-tank barriers, in light of leader Kim Jong Un's declaration of the South as his country's "principal enemy."



In addition to these developments, North Korea has accused South Korea of deploying drones to distribute anti-regime propaganda leaflets over the capital, Pyongyang. In reaction, Kim convened a security meeting to devise a plan for "immediate military action," according to state media reports. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea confirmed that North Korea had detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads, which are crucial pieces of inter-Korean infrastructure located north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL). Fortunately, South Korean military personnel reported no damage to their forces and noted that they had engaged in counter-fire in areas south of the MDL.



Though these roads have been closed for some time, their destruction signals Kim's unwillingness to engage in negotiations with the South, as observed by experts. Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, remarked that this action reflects a practical military measure concerning the hostile dual-state system frequently referenced by North Korea. Yang speculated that the North might be preparing to construct additional physical barriers along the border, indicating that the detonations could be part of broader preparatory efforts.



The South Korean military shared video footage showing North Korean soldiers in uniform moments before the massive explosions, which produced thick clouds of smoke as sections of the Gyeongui road were destroyed. Additional footage, reportedly taken after the blasts, depicted excavators at work as soldiers coordinated with large red trucks arriving on the scene. The Seoul military also released separate video evidence of North Korea demolishing a portion of the Donghae road, located along the east coast.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108780549