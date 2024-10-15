Workers at Ubisoft in France start 3-day strike over home working policies

(MENAFN) Workers at Ubisoft, the renowned video game company, commenced three days of strike action in France on Tuesday, driven by ongoing disputes over home working policies and pay. This strike occurs at a challenging time for Ubisoft, which is already grappling with disappointing sales and a significant drop in share prices. Several anticipated titles, including "Star Wars Outlaws," "Skull and Bones," and a new installment of "Prince of Persia," have failed to resonate with audiences. Additionally, the company caused concern among investors by postponing the latest release in the "Assassin's Creed" franchise until next year.



Since the beginning of the year, Ubisoft's stock value has plummeted by more than 40%, reaching its lowest point in a decade as of September. The current strike was prompted by a management message from September that mandated a return to in-office work for three days a week for all employees globally. This decision followed a previous walkout in February, where hundreds of workers in France protested over pay issues. Unions indicated that they received no feedback regarding the grievances raised during the February strike and characterized the recent management directive as "the straw that broke the camel's back."



Clement Montigny, a representative from the STJV union, highlighted that the shift back to in-person work undermined promises made to staff and disrupted their personal lives. In response to the push for a return to the office, Ubisoft management communicated to employees via email that such a move is essential for fostering creativity within the company. They assured workers that ample time would be provided to adjust to this transition.



As the strike unfolded, around 50 employees were observed on a picket line in Montpellier, with similar disruptions anticipated at Ubisoft offices in Annecy, Lyon, and Paris. The situation underscores the growing tension between management and employees over working conditions, particularly in an industry that has increasingly embraced flexible and remote work arrangements.

