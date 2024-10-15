Solarshare Transforms Global Renewable Energy Investment With Blockchain-Powered Solar Panel Ownership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALVADOR, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarShare is redefining how the world invests in by using blockchain to tokenize solar farms, enabling global access to clean energy projects. Individuals can now purchase solar panels as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and earn passive income from the sale of electricity generated by those panels.











With an impressive annual dividend projected from operational solar farms, SolarShare is making it easier than ever for people to participate in renewable energy investment while helping to decrease dependence on fossil fuels.

Operating three solar farms in Xique-Xique, Bahia, Brazil , SolarShare is expanding its reach with an ambitious growth plan. Tokenizing solar panels through NFTs gives people from all walks of life an opportunity to invest in and benefit from solar energy production . Investors receive income in USDT, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin generated by the sale of electricity from these farms.

“Our mission at SolarShare is to open up solar energy investment to everyone,” said William Campbell, CEO and Founder of SolarShare.“We've made it possible for anyone, regardless of where they live, to own a piece of solar energy and benefit from the returns it offers. Whether you're in Asia, Europe, or North America, you can now contribute to a greener world and earn up to 25% annually.”









SolarShare's first farm, Sunrise Solar Farm , is a 110kW facility in the sun-rich Xique-Xique region. It produces around 15,000 kWh per month using over 200 DAH Solar 555W Monocrystalline panels . Two additional farms, Sunny Valley and Helios Fields , contribute a combined output of 30,000 kWh , raising SolarShare's total energy capacity to 45,000 kWh per month . These farms are just the beginning as the company continues to expand in regions with significant solar potential.

Throughout the year, each farm runs its operations, generating energy that is sold on the Brazilian energy market . The revenue generated from these sales is converted into USDT and distributed among NFT holders based on the investment tier they belong to. To ensure the integrity of operations, all farms are secured with warranties and insurance coverage to address any potential unforeseen circumstances.

SolarShare's NFTs come in different tiers, representing varying levels of ownership. The smallest tier, a Solar Unit , is one-fifth of a solar panel, while the largest, Solar Planet , consists of 940 NFTs , equating to 188 solar panels , or a whole solar farm . Investors earn a percentage of the energy generated by these panels, with the staking of SolarShare's native cryptocurrency, $SOLAR , enabling higher returns of up to 90% of a panel's output .

“We're giving people the power to invest in something that matters,” added Campbell.“It's not just about financial returns; it's about having a real stake in the future of clean energy.”

Brazil's high solar irradiation has positioned the country as a major player in solar energy production, with a capacity that has grown from under 2GW in 2017 to over 35GW in 2024 . As demand for renewable energy continues to rise, SolarShare presents a timely solution by making solar energy investments accessible on a global scale .









“Brazil's solar potential is immense, and we're excited to be at the frontline of this movement,” said Campbell.“Through our partnership with Versole Energia Solar, we're delivering high-quality solar projects that not only provide financial returns but also help reduce carbon emissions. It's a win for investors and for the planet.”

SolarShare's model offers both financial and environmental benefits . Investors can expect annual returns of up to 25% , depending on energy prices and production levels. Meanwhile, the company's commitment to sustainability ensures that funds are directed toward expanding solar energy capacity, helping to address the global climate crisis .

SolarShare has ambitious plans to expand its operations into new regions with greater solar potential. The company is currently exploring additional farms in Brazil, other Latin American countries, and even Saudi Arabia, aiming to reach a global audience.

“Solar energy is one of the most scalable solutions to the world's growing energy needs,” Campbell said.“With support from our investors and partners, we're committed to growing our platform and making SolarShare the go-to solution for solar energy investments.”

Investing in SolarShare is simple and open to anyone. Investors can visit the SolarShare platform, purchase an NFT representing solar panel ownership, and earn dividends from the energy generated. The platform's intuitive dashboard lets users track their energy production, earnings, and environmental impact in real time.

SolarShare invites you to join the renewable energy revolution today. Purchase your Solar NFT , start earning, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Together, we can harness the sun's power and help save the planet.

Don't forget to follow us on X , Discord , and Telegram to stay updated.

In case of any queries, please contact -

SolarShare Support

Marketing & Support Team

...

About SolarShare:

SolarShare is a blockchain-powered platform that enables fractional ownership of real-world solar panels. By tokenising solar farms, SolarShare allows individuals to invest in clean energy projects and earn passive income. SolarShare is leading the charge in democratising access to renewable energy investments with a focus on transparency, sustainability, and community-driven growth.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at