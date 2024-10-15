The Unofficial Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Handbook Performs Well And Records A Double Win For Indie Author

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First-Time Author and Indie Publisher Sheri L Neilson Earns International Acclaim, Winning Two NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® Categories For Eras Tour Concert Handbook

- Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Independent Press Award magazineBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evidence Publishing is proud to announce that "Love Stories & Bejeweled Snakes: Era to Era: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Concert Handbook " has been recognized with two awards at the prestigious NYC Big Book Award. The book won in both the Young Adult Nonfiction and Book Interior Design Nonfiction categories, bringing its 2024 awards total to seven, since its release just eight months ago.The NYC Big Book Award, judged by a panel of industry experts including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, and librarians, celebrates overall excellence in independent publishing. This year, the competition saw record participation from authors and publishers around the world, with entries across 100 categories from countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.“We are honored to be recognized by the NYC Big Book Award in two such competitive categories,” says Sheri L Neilson, author and founder of Evidence Publishing.“What began as a personal project for our family has become a keepsake connecting Swifties worldwide. 'Love Stories & Bejeweled Snakes captures the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour,' and celebrates the cultural phenomenon it has become.”The book is a vibrant, interactive handbook chronicling Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour through the lens of a fan. It features career highlights, performance details, costume illustrations, fan chants, concert planning tips, checklists, journal prompts, and more. It has quickly become a cherished keepsake, resonating deeply with fans and judges.“The Eras Tour redefined the concert experience, uniting millions of fans and boosting economies at every stop. I wanted to create something that would give fans a guide to elevate their experience and help capture the unmatched connection of the Swiftie community,” says Neilson.“Years from now, I hope flipping through the pages of this book will transport readers back to those incredible Eras Tour moments–that's the real power of the book: it's a time capsule of joy, fandom, and shared love for Taylor's music.”The NYC Big Book Award received submissions from a diverse array of participants, including well-established authors, small and large presses, and first-time indie authors. Renowned publishers like Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins Leadership, and Flatiron Books were among the entrants, making these wins especially meaningful for Neilson and her team.“We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.For the full list of winners and distinguished favorites, please visit NYC Big Book Award Winners.ABOUT EVIDENCE PUBLISHINGEvidence Publishing is an award-winning, independent boutique publisher committed to creating high-quality interactive books that captivate and engage readers. Driven by a love for creativity and storytelling, the Evidence team brings fresh perspectives to every project, ensuring each book resonates deeply with target audiences. What started as a personal project evolved into a small publishing house focused on producing compelling stories and memorable experiences for readers. Their debut title, Love Stories & Bejeweled Snakes: Era to Era: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Concert Guide earned seven prestigious independent publishing awards. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Sheri L Neilson...613-852-8208@bejeweledsnakes

