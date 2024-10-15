Wellnessspace Brands Unveils Its Most Innovative Hydromassage With The New 440 G3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WellnessSpace Brands , the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, has launched an elevated new model of the HydroMassage , the personalized heated water massage.

Designed to impress, the HydroMassage 440 G3 model embodies quality and functionality, meeting the needs of diverse industries seeking wellness and recovery technology and solutions.

Featuring a state-of-the-art redesigned touchscreen and interface with enhanced, simple controls, the HydroMassage G3 offers one-touch selections for targeted massage areas.

The model delivers on style and performance with a long-lasting designer cover that businesses will appreciate for its durability and softer, more comfortable feel.

“Every touch point and every element of the HydroMassage 440 G3 was designed to be exceptional, immersive, and unlike anything else on the market,” said Paul Lunter, CEO of WellnessSpace Brands.“Meaningful innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our customers expect to see this guiding principle artfully expressed in every design detail, which is embodied in the HydroMassage G3 model.”

As the focus on wellness continues to grow, WellnessSpace Brands is providing innovative and customizable products for users to relax, reset, and recover.

Users benefit from HydroMassage with relief of sore and stiff muscles, and reduced stress, tension and anxiety for a more active lifestyle and improved mental wellness.

HydroMassage is changing the game in innovative water massage technology for wellness and muscle recovery.

Businesses can transform their wellness space with a lounge to target specific areas of the body for a personalized and relaxing experience for their members and drive more premium membership upgrades.

About HydroMassage 440 G3:

HydroMassage is the market leader in innovative water massage technology for wellness and muscle recovery. The massage experience can be personalized with speed, intensity, location and temperature controls for a deep, relaxing feeling of well-being in only 10 minutes.

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, and RelaxSpace. Each of the company's innovative product lines has a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company previously known as HydroMassage has more than 30 years of experience partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets.

