Carmela Coffee Announces The Grand Opening Of Its Newest Location In West Palm Beach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmela Coffee, renowned for its inviting atmosphere and farm-to-cup brews, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in West Palm Beach. Located at 319 Clematis Street, Suite 101, in West Palm Beach, Florida, this vibrant café is currently hosting a soft opening, inviting early patrons to experience its exceptional offerings ahead of the grand celebration scheduled for the coming weeks.

During the soft opening period, guests are encouraged to try their signature beverages, famous toasts, nutritious salads, wonderful flatbreads, and delectable pastries while giving feedback to help refine the experience and ensure every visit is memorable.

Franchise owners Mark and Giovanna Alacqua expressed their enthusiasm about the new location during a recent interview. "West Palm Beach is a phenomenal community, and we are thrilled to be opening our newest location in this vibrant area. Our goal is to provide a welcoming space where people can relax, connect, and enjoy the finest coffee," Mark stated.

As patrons step into the café, they will be greeted by a warm and inviting environment, perfect for catching up with friends, working remotely, or simply enjoying a carefully crafted cup of coffee. Carmela Coffee prides itself on using high-quality, ethically-grown beans from their own Costa Rican farm, and creating a drink menu that caters to a diverse range of tastes. From rich espressos to refreshing iced coffees, every drink is prepared with precision and care.

The grand opening event will be announced shortly, and the community is invited to follow Carmela Coffee on social media for updates and sneak peeks leading up to the big day. Customers can expect special promotions, exciting giveaways, and the chance to meet the dedicated team behind this new hub of community connection. Those interested can connect on their Facebook page: or Instagram: .

About Carmela Coffee

Carmela Coffee is a brand devoted to bettering the lives of others and communities one cup of coffee at a time. The company is committed to quality, community, and social responsibility and making a real difference in the lives of others. Their coffee is responsibly sourced from their farm in Costa Rica, where farmers receive a fair wage and support for their families. Learn more about their dedication to others, their customers, and their communities on their website:

Contact Information:

Name: Mark Alacqua

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-567-5692

SOURCE Carmela Coffee

