ANY.RUN Introduces Upgraded Linux Malware Analysis Sandbox

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has announced the update of its Linux malware analysis sandbox. New features allow cybersecurity professionals to perform in-depth analysis of Linux-based threats with the same real-time interactivity and ease that ANY provides on Windows.

Updates in ANY's Linux Sandbox

· Stable browser: A stable version of Chrome is integrated as the default browser for Linux environments. It provides a more reliable and secure environment for analyzing malicious web content.

· Improved process tree performance: It has been optimized for faster and more accurate tracking of malware behavior, enhancing real-time analysis efficiency.

· Additional file uploads for Linux: Users can now upload files in real time while an analysis session is running, streamlining the investigation process and improving workflow flexibility.

· File events tracking: The sandbox now supports detailed file event tracking. It allows users to monitor changes in files and directories during malware execution, offering deeper insights into malware activity.

Users can also now copy and paste content directly within the Linux sandbox with Clipboard feature. Other improvements focus on locale (OS Language) selection and overall work stability. To know more details about recent updates, visit ANY's blog .

The upgraded Linux sandbox is now available for all ANY users.

About ANY

ANY is trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.