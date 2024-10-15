W Energy Relocates Headquarters To Houston, Texas, Strengthening Ties With Oil And Gas Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Houston relocation reinforces W Energy's connections with key customers and networks.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- W Energy, a leading provider of oil and software solutions, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas. This strategic move places W in the heart of Houston's dynamic Energy Corridor, bringing the company closer to its customers and the center of the industry."Houston has emerged as a strategic hub for W Energy, with over 60% of our customers located in the state and a significant portion of our workforce already based here," says Rachel Collins, CEO of W Energy. "This move underscores our commitment to fostering stronger customer relationships and tapping into Houston's vibrant oil and gas ecosystem."As part of its Houston headquarters debut, W Energy is participating in the Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN) Industry Mixer. This networking event provides a relaxed atmosphere for industry professionals to connect with food, drinks, and live music and a unique opportunity to engage outside a corporate setting. The event will occur on October 24, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Ranch Office - Memorial, 1220 Blalock Road #300, Houston, TX 77055. W Energy invites those who are interested to register today.W Energy is also thrilled to participate in an exclusive live recording of the Oil and Gas Global Network Weekly Podcast with Paige Wilson and Mark LaCour to celebrate its grand opening.This relocation marks an exciting new chapter for W Energy, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the heart of the oil and gas industry.About W Energy:W Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, revolutionizes the oil and gas industry with its leading cloud-based energy platform. Made for upstream and midstream companies, their platform combines advanced software with deep industry knowledge, offering solutions spanning Field Service Management, Production, Accounting, Land, and Transportation. Countless energy professionals turn to W Energy to help their businesses adapt and grow. As the energy industry evolves, so does W Energy, continuously refining the platform to empower today's needs and tomorrow's advancements. Visit W Energy to see how they're shaping the future of energy operations

Sara Sims

W Energy

+1 888-928-5375

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.