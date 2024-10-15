Ministry Of Economy Reviews Its Latest Digital Initiatives And Services At GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) National Economic Register 'Growth' and Digital Intellectual Property System among services showcased

Abu Dhabi, 15 October 2024 - Under the guidance of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, of Economy, the of participated in GITEX Global 2024, which took place over a period of five days from October 14 to 18 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Within the pavilion, the Ministry showcased a range of services and digital platforms that it has developed in line with the global best practices.

H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, said: 'The UAE has adopted a pioneering model in the provision of smart and integrated government services through the integration of advanced technology, artificial intelligence solutions and continued investments in the development of the country's digital infrastructure. GITEX is a global platform to highlight the progress made by the UAE in its transition towards a digital economy, upgrading the government service system based on best practices, and consolidating the country's position as a leading technology and artificial intelligence destination at the regional and global levels.”

He continued: 'The Ministry of Economy is keen to showcase its latest services within the Federal Government pavilion every year at GITEX, highlighting the continuous development of our services and innovative digital initiatives in support of the country's efforts to achieve zero government bureaucracy. The National Economic Register 'Growth' is one of the latest initiatives in this regard. The Ministry currently provides 75 digital services to customers securely and expeditiously, eliminating the need to visit the Ministry's headquarters for any transactions or submitting documents to obtain these services. These initiatives support the UAE's vision to establish the most advanced government services system, and to provide the best services globally, in line with the objectives of We the UAE Vision 2031.”

National Economic Registry – 'Growth'

During its participation at GITEX Global this year, the Ministry reviewed the National Economic Register platform titled 'Growth”, which is the largest unified and reliable database containing information on business licenses of all companies operating in the country. It standardizes the procedures and requirements for establishing businesses and conducting economic activities in the country through a single national digital portal.

The 'Growth' platform enables users to search for information related to business licenses registered in the country from among more than 2,000 economic activities across all seven emirates. It allows users to view the investment opportunities available in various economic sectors in the country. The platform currently connects more than 46 entities in the UAE and includes the national identity of the unified economic number (ERN). The platform's services can be accessed by visiting



Digital Intellectual Property System

Yet another service showcased by the Ministry's at its GITEX booth was the digital system for intellectual property services, which was developed by integrating latest artificial intelligence solutions. It offers services such as the registration of patents, trademarks, copyrights and industrial models, intellectual property rights, certificates of benefit. It also enables users to register an industrial property agent and transfer the ownership of a trademark. The Ministry highlighted the importance of these services in stimulating creativity and innovation, and the growth of intellectual property activities in the country.