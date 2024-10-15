'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament' Kicks Off Today (Wednesday)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) More than 1,200 confirmed for the current edition being held from October 16 to 30

12th edition of Dubai Sports Council's event to include eight different sports competitions

DUBAI: The 12th edition of the 'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament' is all set to kick off today [Wednesday] with the participation of more than 1,200 in eight different sporting competitions.

The largest of its kind organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the patronage of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event is held with the objective of attracting female sports talents while also spreading awareness of the importance of women in sports.

Starting off today, the tournament will run through the next two weeks till its formal conclusion on October 30.

This year's tournament includes the organization of eight equally diverse sports competitions, including bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting, obstacle race and a 3 on 3 basketball competition.

The bowling championship will kick off the tournament this year with a 3pm start at the Dubai International Bowling Center in Al Mamzar. This championship is witnessing a wide participation from members of various Dubai Government and Semi-Government eentities as well as Private Institutions.

The 5-kilometre run will be held on Thursday (October 17) at the Expo City Dubai, with the padel competition getting under way from Friday (October 18) and will run until October 20 at Just Padel Club in Mina Rashid.

The badminton competition will be the next event at the Al Nasr Sports Club from October 21 to 24. Next up will be the 30-kilometre cycling race at the Al Forsan Park Track in Expo City Dubai, on Friday (October 25) followed by the shooting competition at the Fazza Saktoun Rifle Shooting Range in Al Ruwayyah on October 26.

The obstacle race competition will be held at Gravity Gym in Al Quoz, on October 27 followed by the 3x3 basketball championship that will be held at Al Nasr Sports Club from October 28 to 30.

Manish Dhamani, CEO of Dhamani 1969, a main sponsor of the tournament, said: 'At Dhamani, we are proud and grateful to be associated with the 12th edition of the 'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament', as we complete 10 years of cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council in various events.

'We wish all the participants from the Dhamani family all the best. I wish them to shine like diamonds and remain strong throughout this tournament. We also wish all the participants all the best and great success for the tournament.'

Organisers have made sure of maximum participation by hosting all competitions during the evenings so as to not conflict with the working hours of the female participants. Such convenient timings will ensure that the players and the audience can attend and participate in the competitions without having to be absent or leave work early.

All eight sports competitions will be organized and adjudged as per the rules laid down and followed by the national federations and associations. The rules and laws regulating the tournament have been put in place in a manner that is consistent with the nature and capabilities of the members of the government, semi-government and private departments and institutions, and without violating the laws followed in the federations of each of the sports.