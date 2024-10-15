Certificationconsultancy Has Re-Launched The IMS Auditor Training Kit To Sell Online

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Certificationconsultancy has Re-Launched the IMS Awareness and Auditor Training Kit for ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 system implementation and auditing practices. To know the requirements of Quality Management, Environmental Systems and Occupational Safety as per ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, certificationconsultancy introduced the IMS Awareness and Auditor Training Presentation Kit. The IMS training kit reduces costs, enhances worker performance, and preserves product quality by making the introduction of integrated management systems easier.



An extensive tool created by a group of seasoned management experts and consultants is the Integrated Management System (IMS) awareness and Auditor training Presentation kit which focuses on implementing internal audit, EMS, OH&SMS, QMS, and certification into practise by ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2015 criteria. Editable PowerPoint presentations have been utilized for efforts to raise awareness and the effective implementation of IMS in business. That is one of the most popular products in ISO consultants and ISO Auditors world-wide. They bought the training kit and prepare their own training material within less than 2 days' time to satisfies their client's training on ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 integrated system.



The IMS Awareness and Auditor training presentation kit includes more than 510 PowerPoint slides of ppt presentation and handouts of literature for user. The 13 modules in the IMS Training presentation package include the following topics: internal audit steps, verification matrix, accident investigation system, risk identification, vendor awareness, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 regulations, as well as the IMS System and QMS concepts. In addition to handouts which is in Part-B (in English) covering ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, terminology, changes in EMS standards, internal audit principles, IMS audit records, a table of documented information, and a chemical chart, this section of the document also contains an MS-word write-up for trainers and participants.



The IMS auditor training kit is an easy-to-use, adaptable resource created by skilled consultants and specialists. The kit is simple to use and allows content customization. Adding a company logo and voiceover for employee training is another option. The kit is appropriate for personal use because it saves money and time. Numerous businesses are putting IMS into practice and realizing the benefits of integration certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. After more than a thousand hours of preparation, the content is checked and assessed at different team levels. To know more, about IMS Auditor and Awareness training kit, visit here:



About Certificationconsultancy

Certificationconsultancy is a reputable brand in ISO Certification, Documentation, and Training Solutions. Our ISO consulting firm has served over 2700 satisfied customers in over 65 countries for global certification and administration. Certification consulting was the first to try to implement and certify customized management systems. We provide editable materials and training presentation kits on QMS, EMS, FSMS, OHSAS, ISMS, EnMS, BRC, FSSC, and other current management issues. Our certification consulting business has a 100% success rate as a global certification consultant for successful food safety, HSE, and QMS certifications. Every one of our clients who have used our consulting services has successfully finished the certification audit for the first time and in the shortest amount of time.





