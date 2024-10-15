Adapteo Group Achieves Top Ranking In GRESB Infrastructure Asset Assessment 2024, Ahead Of Industry Peers

The 5-star rating places Adapteo Group well above the GRESB average of 86, among 720 assets, across 81 countries. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, ESG performance, and leadership in the social infrastructure sector.

Lina K. Wiles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Adapteo, says, "We are immensely proud that our dedication to driving improvements is bearing fruit. As a rapidly growing and ambitious company, we operate in a space where we can deliver real value to the communities, regions, and companies we serve. However, we see this as just the beginning of our journey, with much more to improve and develop. This recognition not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to keep pushing forward. Today, we celebrate, and tomorrow, we continue the work."



Compared to last year's results, this year's score marks a significant improvement, demonstrating our dedication to advancing our sustainability practices and our role as an industry leader. This achievement is a testament of our continuous efforts in driving sustainability and operational efficiency across all facets of our business and our impact-driven approach to Space as a Service (SPaaS), transforming how flexible spaces can drive positive change in communities.



Key areas of improvement



Climate Action: Since committing to set Science-Based Targets (SBTs) in December of last year, we've doubled down on our efforts to track emissions, energy efficiency, and develop our transition plans, e.g. renewable energy sources and materials.

People and Culture: Another critical area of improvement has been within our Human Resources (HR) strategy. With the introduction of our new People Promise, a revamped Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy, and an overall strengthened focus on employee well-being, we keep developing a workplace culture that is inclusive, empowering, and supportive.

Redefining space as a service for impact



At the heart of Adapteo's success is our commitment to creating adaptable, circular spaces that can evolve with societal needs. As more communities demand versatile and future-ready infrastructure, Adapteo's SPaaS model offers a solution that delivers spaces as catalysts for social, environmental, and economic impact, rather than just buildings.



Commitment to sustainability and social impact



The GRESB Infrastructure Asset assessment provides a comprehensive measure of ESG performance. Our top-ranking status reinforces Adapteo's position as a frontrunner in delivering circular, modular 'space as a service' solutions for social infrastructure. This milestone aligns with our vision to create flexible, future-adaptive spaces that not only meet the needs of today but also contribute to a more resilient, responsible tomorrow.



Why this matters



GRESB assessment serves as a trusted benchmark for ESG performance, and our top ranking sends a clear signal to investors, customers, and communities: Adapteo is not only keeping up with sustainability trends; we are committed to leading them.



