Cyngn Announces Raymond West, A Leading Dealer With $800M+ In Annual Sales, Will Begin Selling Drivemod Tuggers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN ) today announced the expansion of its dealer to include Raymond West. A leading distributor and integrator of intralogistics solutions, Raymond West will begin selling Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod Tugger. The autonomous tugger

integrates Cyngn's AV with Motrec's MT-160.

Cyngn Announces Raymond West Will Begin Selling DriveMod Tuggers

"With 21 branches across the West Coast, Raymond West is an impressive company. It boasts more than $800 million in annual revenue - and we are excited to be able to add Cyngn's autonomous vehicles to their catalog," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Motrec's industrial vehicles are known for high towing capacity and reliability. We are excited to equip Raymond West with the tools and training needed to offer our self-driving industrial vehicles to their customers. Their success is integral to our success."

Raymond West's decision to join Cyngn's Dealer Network came after a successful summit hosted at Cyngn's Menlo Park headquarters, where key decision-makers experienced the company's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) firsthand.

"We've identified several customers who stand to gain immensely from the DriveMod Tugger," stated Marc Breton, Vice President of Sales at Motrec. "Autonomous industrial vehicle technology is revolutionizing manufacturing and logistics facilities, and the positive feedback from our sales channels confirms that automating a high-tow capacity vehicle like the MT-160, renowned for its quality, is a game-changer."

Cyngn plans to continue expanding its Dealer Network by adding more distribution and integration partners in the future. To join Cyngn's dealer network, please visit .

About Cyngn.

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

About Raymond West. Raymond West is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions that help you Store, Move and Optimize your operations, regardless of scale. Their aim is to deliver the utmost quality and to work for continuous improvement every day, in every aspect of their business. The company values the trust that they've earned through decades of proven performance and hands-on innovation.

Their clients can rely on them to exceed their expectations by providing supply chain knowledge as well as commitment to ensure their business is up and running 24/7.

