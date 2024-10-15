Azerbaijan Army Institutes Intellectual Capabilities Units
Akbar Novruz
Intellectual Capabilities Units have been established in the
Azerbaijan army as part of the reforms in army development under
the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Defense is implementing a new concept of
military service designed to more effectively benefit from the
knowledge and skills of the outstanding youth who excel in
education while also fostering their career development.
Under the new training and internship concept, exceptionally
intelligent conscripts will serve under specialized conditions
within units established under the National Defense University.
This initiative aims to engage these individuals in various
projects and activities related to their qualifications upon the
completion of the foundational training program for new
soldiers.
Conscripts who have gained a score of 600 or more on the
entrance exam to universities conducted by the State Examination
Center, as well as winners of the competitions listed in the "Rules
for the Admission of Winners of International and Republican
Subject Olympiads, International Competitions, and Contests to
Higher Education Institutions Without Examinations," approved by
Decision No 229 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated May 20, 2019 will serve in the newly established
Intellectual Capabilities Units. Additionally, conscripts who are
graduates of undergraduate or master's programs from foreign
universities ranked 500th or higher in the international ranking
based on the results of the calendar year preceding the current
calendar year (such as the Times Higher Education World University
Rankings or the Academic Ranking of World Universities Shanghai)
will also be included.
Among the young individuals conscripted for active military
service in this specified category, those possessing relevant
qualifications in the field of information technology are expected
to make a substantial contribution to the enhancement of digital
skills and the development of new opportunities in the Army.
Taking into account the significance for Azerbaijan of forming
human capital with required skills that may apply modern
technologies and approaches, it will be ensured that particularly
talented young people will gain useful work experience in their
professional fields during active military service.
