Solventum To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 7, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) will release its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The company will also host a call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide an update on its business.

The conference call can be accessed via webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" solventu

or by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers using the conference ID #6342275.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, presentation slides and supplemental financial disclosures, will be available at the same link on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum .

